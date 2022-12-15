Arizona Wildcats offer scholarship to 2025 four-star forward Tounde Yessoufou

Arizona has offered a scholarship to four-star 2025 forward Tounde Yessoufou, a native of Benin now playing for St. Joseph High School in Santa Maria, California.

Yessoufou is only the second class of 2025 player that Arizona is known to have offered so far, after Gilbert Perry's Koa Peat, indicating the selective Wildcats have strong interest in him.

Yessoufou stood out for Team Why Not in 15U Peach Jam play last summer, after becoming the Santa Maria Times' all-area MVP last season as a high school freshman.