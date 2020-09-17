 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats outside of updated college basketball Top 25s

  • Updated
University of Arizona vs Oregon

Oregon guard Will Richardson  celebrates with center N'Faly Dante after drawing a foul in overtime of the Ducks' win over Arizona on Jan. 9. 

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Not surprisingly for a team with eight newcomers, Arizona did not make the Top 25 that Blue Ribbon Yearbook released Thursday and was ranked only 38 in Stadium's updated rankings.

Resetting his preseason rankings with the college basketball season now set to begin on Nov. 25, Stadium's Jeff Goodman put UA fourth among Pac-12 teams in his rankings, with ASU at No. 13, UCLA at 29 and Oregon at 31.

Blue Ribbon has Oregon at No. 12, UCLA at 16 and ASU at 24. 

Former Wildcats Nick Johnson, Rawle Alkins and Dylan Smith all worked out together at Hillcrest Prep's facility.

In an interview with NCAA.com, NCAA senior VP of basketball Dan Gavitt said the Nov. 25 starting date is contingent on rapid result testing becoming available throughout college basketball. The Pac-12 has said it will obtain that capability within the next few weeks.

Seattle 2022 guard Koren Johnson had a Zoom call with Arizona staffers.

