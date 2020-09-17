Arizona Wildcats outside of updated college basketball Top 25s

Not surprisingly for a team with eight newcomers, Arizona did not make the Top 25 that Blue Ribbon Yearbook released Thursday and was ranked only 38 in Stadium's updated rankings.
Resetting his preseason rankings with the college basketball season now set to begin on Nov. 25, Stadium's Jeff Goodman put UA fourth among Pac-12 teams in his rankings, with ASU at No. 13, UCLA at 29 and Oregon at 31.
Blue Ribbon has Oregon at No. 12, UCLA at 16 and ASU at 24.
Former Wildcats Nick Johnson, Rawle Alkins and Dylan Smith all worked out together at Hillcrest Prep's facility.
Nick Johnson, Dylan Smith and Rawle Alkins recently had a run at Hillcrest in Phoenix. Pretty cool to see the @APlayersProgram fraternity working out together. ( 📸 Michael Clark / IG) pic.twitter.com/q4Eholoj2P— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 17, 2020
In an interview with NCAA.com, NCAA senior VP of basketball Dan Gavitt said the Nov. 25 starting date is contingent on rapid result testing becoming available throughout college basketball. The Pac-12 has said it will obtain that capability within the next few weeks.
Seattle 2022 guard Koren Johnson had a Zoom call with Arizona staffers.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!