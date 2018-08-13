Five-star 2019 guard Josh Green of Australia put Arizona in his list of six choices Monday, along with Kansas, North Carolina, USC, UNLV and Villanova.
Final 6️⃣ pic.twitter.com/cRsYu3QSDq— Josh Green (@josh_green6) August 13, 2018
Green has long been a priority recruiting target of Arizona and while he played with Deandre Ayton at Phoenix Hillcrest Prep as a sophomore in 2016-17, Arizona appeared to have an edge in recruiting Green.
But Green moved to Florida's IMG Academy before last season, and North Carolina moved in. The Tar Heels offered him a scholarship last month and now a majority of predictions on 247 say he'll go to Chapel Hill.
In June, Green raved about Arizona to Rivals.
“They have an amazing coach," Green told Rivals. "I've been down there a bunch of times and the atmosphere is crazy. The whole overall program is great. I've been able to talk to Deandre a lot about the program. Deandre is an honest and he really likes Sean Miller and he's been good to be able to talk to."
Green told USA Today that cutting down to five was hard and that he hopes to set visits soon. Since he's already familiar with UA, it will be interesting to see if he uses an official visit on the Wildcats or takes them to the other five schools.
(Even though the NCAA next week will start allowing players to take 10 official visits before college begins, only five of them can be taken after the junior season).
Green is considered one of Australia's biggest prospects and was invited to play for Australia's national team in World Cup qualifying.
