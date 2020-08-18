Former Arizona assistant Mark Phelps hired as Prolific Prep's head coach

Northern California basketball powerhouse Prolific Prep has hired former UA associate head coach Mark Phelps to take over as its head coach.
Based in Napa, Calif., Prolific annually is stocked with high-major prospects, and its alums count current UA sophomore Jordan Brown and onetime UA targets Josh Jackson and Nimari Burnett.
Phelps had been working as West Coast Elite's 17U head coach during this coronavirus-shortened offseason of club basketball.
"I am very excited to join the Prolific Prep program,” Phelps told the Napa Valley Register via text message on Monday.
A former head coach at Drake, Phelps joined Sean Miller's Arizona staff in 2015 and spent three-plus seasons with the Wildcats before the school moved to fire him in February 2019 after he was reportedly accused of altering the transcripts of former UA recruit Shareef O'Neal.
UA removed him from the team in February 2019 but, instead of firing him, wound up letting his contract expire at the end of June 2019, after which he joined West Coast Elite.
“Prolific Prep is ecstatic that Mark Phelps will be its next head coach and the players in the program are beyond lucky to have such an accomplished and intelligent coach as their head coach,” Prolific Prep co-founder Philippe Doherty said in a statement. “Our players at Prolific Prep will receive an enormous amount of NCAA Division I experience that they will be the most college-ready high school players in the United States.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!