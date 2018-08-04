Four-star Scottsdale Bella Vista forward Terry Armstrong included Arizona on a list of 10 schools he posted Saturday on Twitter.
I wanna thank all the other schools that recruited me but this is my final 10 schools🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/N5xu2IuQNe— Terry Armstrong (@TerryTerry25) August 4, 2018
A 6-foot-6, 185-pound class of 2019 standout originally from Flint, Michigan, Armstrong also included ASU, Oregon, New Mexico, Florida State, Xavier, Oklahoma, LSU, Michigan State and Mississippi State on his list.
Armstrong posted on May 15 that he received an offer from Arizona, and the Wildcats watched him closely this summer.
CBS' Matt Norlander took a look at the Kyle Fogg's Overseas Elite team and whether its dominance is a good thing for the TBT.
The Overseas Elite's D.J. Armstrong did say on a postgame interview that the team would now call it quits, though a teammate shook his head in disagreement while he said that.
Overseas Elite has won $7 million and gone 25-0 in four years of playing in the event.
In the championship game, Fogg shot only 4-for-14 and struggled with fouls but had seven rebounds. The final box score can be found if you click on the Overseas Elite line under "champions" in this bracket.