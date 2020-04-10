Four-star Minnesota wing Kerwin Walton to announce college choice on April 25

Minnesota wing Kerwin Walton told Stockrisers he will announce his college choice on April 25, 10 days after the spring signing period opens Wednesday.
Late night news: Kerwin Walton has set his decision date for April 25th, he told @Stockrisers. His finalists: Creighton, Arizona, North Carolina, Minnesota, Georgetown and Vanderbilt.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) April 11, 2020
Walton is also considering North Carolina, Creighton, Georgetown, Vanderbilt and Minnesota. His decision to sign later into the spring period could be related to some renewed interest from the Tar Heels, who just lost forward Brandon Huffman to the transfer portal.
However, Walton told the Star-Tribune of Minneapolis last month that the coronavirus situation has made "everything a little more clouded and hectic."
On Arizona's side is the fact that Walton was a high school teammate of Zeke Nnaji, who received exactly the sort of one-year college experience top recruits are aiming for: A lot of minutes, a lot of exposure -- and the sort of draft stock elevation that can lift one into the first round of the NBA Draft.
Arizona can offer Walton the chance to become a featured player immediately, as it did with Nnaji, Nico Mannion and Josh Green in the class of 2019. Those three turned out to be the Wildcats' three leading scorers and all three are projected to go in the first round of the NBA Draft.
The Wildcats are recruiting both Walton and Los Angeles' Ziaire Williams for wing spots. Williams is also considering USC and Stanford.
