Judge sides with ESPN, says Arizona must release NCAA Notice of Allegations against basketball program

The University of Arizona has been ordered to release the NCAA's Notice of Allegations against the Wildcats' men's basketball program after ESPN prevailed in a lawsuit filed in Maricopa County.

Arizona received its NOA in October, signaling the end of the investigation by the NCAA's enforcement department, but refused to make the document public. Attorneys for the Arizona Board of Regents argued that releasing the NOA was not in the state's best interests, and that doing so could harm the program's still-pending NCAA infractions case — particularly since Arizona is using the new Independent Accountability Resolution Process.

But the Arizona Superior Court ruling, dated Monday and filed Wednesday, said the school's reasons for withholding the NOA were "insufficient to protect the release of public records." The court said it must release the NOA "in response to the public records request" but didn't specify a timeline.