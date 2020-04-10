Long Beach State transfer Joshua Morgan picks USC over Arizona, others
Long Beach State transfer Joshua Morgan picks USC over Arizona, others

  • Updated

Long Beach State center Joshua Morgan (24) contest Arizona Wildcats forward Stone Gettings (13) shot during Arizona's 104-67 win over Long Beach State in the Wooden Legacy Tournament in McKale Center on November 24th, 2019.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Long Beach State transfer Joshua Morgan has chosen USC for his next stop.

The Big West's defensive player of the year as a freshman last season, Morgan was also contacted by Arizona, Oregon, UCLA, San Diego State and several other schools.

A 6-11 center from Sacramento, Morgan appeared at McKale Center last season. He had 10 points and five rebounds while making 4 of 5 shots in the Wildcats' 104-67 trouncing of the Beach on Nov. 24.

Santa Clara transfer Trey Wertz told Stockrisers he is down to Arizona and three other schools, but the Wildcats' recruitment of Wertz has not been as strong since assistant coach Justin Gainey left for Marquette and the Wildcats received a commitment from Seattle U's Terrell Brown.

Gainey had recruited Wertz for the Broncos before joining the Arizona staff two years ago, then becoming Marquette's associate head coach last week.

