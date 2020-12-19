On Jemarl Baker's touch, James Akinjo's off night and all those Arizona Wildcat offensive fouls

“Their offense was outstanding. We could not guard them,” Miller said of Stanford. “When we play them again, we're gonna have to be more ready. I don't want to say a different approach. We just have to be better on our half court to beat them, because we're not going to go 11 from 23 from the 3-point line. I do think it's a good sign that we're were able to play offense like we did tonight.

“If you take into consideration when I said about 12 for 23 from the line, we really had a very good performance against an excellent team.”

And then… guess what Miller added?

“Now the other thing Stanford does against every opponent, not just us, is they really draw the charge,” Miller said. “The way it's being called, we have to adjust, I have to adjust. We have to get into position and take the charge on and off the ball. We have to force the action so that we can get a few of those plays if it's one sided and we have seven to 10 offensive fouls in a game, and we're not doing that to our opponent.