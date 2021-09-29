Tommy Lloyd says Arizona Wildcats fully vaccinated entering 2021-22 season

Not only are the Arizona Wildcats without only one player in the preseason -- guard Pelle Larsson, who broke his foot last month -- but new coach Tommy Lloyd said all Wildcats players and staffers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

During UA's annual preseason media day Wednesday at McKale Center, Lloyd did not flinch when asked what his team's vaccination numbers were.

"One hundred," he said, then said that it was the case with both players and staff.

While Lloyd said it still isn't clear exactly when Larsson will return, the Wildcats' transfer guard from Sweden via Utah said he hopes to be playing in time for the season opener.

"I'm gonna take as much time as I need, obviously, to be safe, because I don't want any trouble later in the season," Larsson said. "But my goal is to play in the opener, hopefully."

Larsson, who said his foot felt pain last season at Utah and finally snapped during a training camp with the Swedish national team last month, said he has been shooting and doing rehab work while carefully adding more steps.