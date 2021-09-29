Traditional Thursday-Saturday Pac-12 weekends await Wildcats this season in McKale

After television partners divvied up all its conference games, the Pac-12 dished Arizona a mostly traditional post-Christmas schedule that begins with a long New Year's weekend in Los Angeles and features home games only on Thursdays and Saturdays.
The Wildcats, who will host Washington (Dec. 2) and play at Oregon State (Dec. 5) before the holidays,will open the 18-game portion of the schedule by playing at UCLA on Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. and at USC on Jan. 2 at 3 p.m.
The rest of the Wildcats' schedule fits in mostly traditional weekends, with all of their two-game home weekend games scheduled for Thursdays and Saturdays. On the road, UA will play two games on Sundays.
Arizona will make extended road trips to Los Angeles and to the Bay Area, facing Stanford on Thursday, Jan. 20 and Cal on Sunday, Jan. 23. Their trips to Washington State/Washington and Utah/Colorado are on the standard Thursday-Saturday schedule.
As usual, Arizona fans will have to stay up late to watch many of the Wildcats' games. At least seven of the Wildcats' games will tip off at 8 p.m. or later, including three at 9 p.m. — though 11 will start between 5 p.m.-7 p.m., and nine will start at 4 p.m. or earlier.
The Wildcats could even play at 10 p.m. on Nov. 21 if they beat Wichita State on Nov. 19 in their Las Vegas Main Event opener. Their Dec. 11 game at Illinois does not have a time set yet. Arizona's game time at Colorado (Feb. 26, at 6 p.m. or 8 p.m.) could fall into either evening window.
The television mix is also typical: 12 UA games will be held on Pac-12 Networks, 11 on ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU, five on Fox/Fox Sports 1 and one — against ASU at McKale Center on Jan. 29 — on CBS.
The Pac-12's full schedule is here in PDF form. The Wildcats' schedule is below. Home games in ALL CAPS:
Oct. 2: RED-BLUE GAME, 3 p.m. (Pac-12 Arizona)
Oct. 23-24: Closed scrimmage
Nov. 1: EASTERN NEW MEXICO (exhibition), Time and TV TBD
Nov. 9: NAU, 8:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Arizona)
Nov 12: UTRGV, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Arizona)
Nov. 16: NORTH DAKOTA STATE (MGM Main Event), 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Arizona)
Nov. 19: Wichita State (MGM Main Event), 8 p.m. (ESPNU)
Nov. 21: Michigan or UNLV (MGM Main Event), 7:30 p.m or 10 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)
Nov. 27: SACRAMENTO STATE, 5:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Arizona)
Dec. 2: WASHINGTON, 6:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Arizona)
Dec. 5: at Oregon State, 2 p.m. (ESPNU)
Dec. 8: WYOMING, 8 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)
Dec. 11: at Illinois, Time and TV TBD
Dec. 15: NORTHERN COLORADO, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Arizona)
Dec. 18: CAL BAPTIST, 4 p.m. (Pac-12 Arizona)
Dec. 22: at Tennessee, 5 p.m. (ESPN2)
Dec. 30: at UCLA, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
Jan. 2: at USC, 3 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)
Jan. 8: at ASU, 12 p.m. or 2 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)
Jan. 13: COLORADO, 9 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)
Jan. 20: at Stanford, 9 p.m. (ESPNU)
Jan. 23: at Cal, 1 p.m. (Pac-12 Arizona)
Jan. 29: ASU, Noon or 12:30 p.m. (Ch. 13)
Feb. 3: UCLA, 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Feb. 5: USC, 3 p.m (Ch. 11)
Feb. 10: at Washington State, 7 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)
Feb. 12: at Washington, 4 p.m. (Pac-12 Arizona)
Feb. 17: OREGON STATE, 5:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Arizona)
Feb. 19: OREGON, 8 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)
Feb. 24: at Utah, 9 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)
Feb. 26: at Colorado, 6 p.m. or 8 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)
March 3: STANFORD, 7 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)
March 5: CAL, 3 p.m. (Pac-12 Arizona)
March 9-12: Pac-12 Tournament, Las Vegas (Pac-12 Networks, Fox Sports 1 and Ch. 11)