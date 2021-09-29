Traditional Thursday-Saturday Pac-12 weekends await Wildcats this season in McKale

After television partners divvied up all its conference games, the Pac-12 dished Arizona a mostly traditional post-Christmas schedule that begins with a long New Year's weekend in Los Angeles and features home games only on Thursdays and Saturdays.

The Wildcats, who will host Washington (Dec. 2) and play at Oregon State (Dec. 5) before the holidays,will open the 18-game portion of the schedule by playing at UCLA on Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. and at USC on Jan. 2 at 3 p.m.

The rest of the Wildcats' schedule fits in mostly traditional weekends, with all of their two-game home weekend games scheduled for Thursdays and Saturdays. On the road, UA will play two games on Sundays.

Arizona will make extended road trips to Los Angeles and to the Bay Area, facing Stanford on Thursday, Jan. 20 and Cal on Sunday, Jan. 23. Their trips to Washington State/Washington and Utah/Colorado are on the standard Thursday-Saturday schedule.

As usual, Arizona fans will have to stay up late to watch many of the Wildcats' games. At least seven of the Wildcats' games will tip off at 8 p.m. or later, including three at 9 p.m. — though 11 will start between 5 p.m.-7 p.m., and nine will start at 4 p.m. or earlier.