'Relentless' Wildcats race through Washington State's defense for 72-60 victory

They were.

The Cougars really only were able to make a significant push early in the second half, after they started hitting 3s. Arizona led 33-20 at halftime, but WSU received 3s early in the second half from both forward Efe Abogidi and guard Tyrell Roberts, and pulled within four points, 39-35, when Michael Flowers scored in the lane with 15:11 left.

But the Wildcats used their own flurry of 3s to take control of the game midway through the second half, getting two 3s from Mathurin and one from Justin Kier within just 55 seconds.

Kier’s 3 gave UA a 60-42 lead with 9:36 left and the Wildcats went up by as many as 22 points before WSU cut it slightly closer in the final minutes despite losing center Mouhamed Gueye to an apparent injury to his left ankle. Smith said he wasn’t sure if Gueye would return to face ASU on Saturday.

Before long, the Wildcats were off via late-night charter flight to Seattle, where they will stay until a Saturday afternoon game with the Huskies.

That will take Lloyd back closer to his Western Washington hometown of Kelso after he spent Wednesday night in Spokane with friends from his Gonzaga days.