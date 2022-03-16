Resilient, enthusiastic Arizona Wildcats have tools to race through NCAA Tournament

Although they aren’t exceptionally deep and have basically zero NCAA Tournament experience, the Wildcats otherwise don’t really have any glaring weaknesses.

“Arizona is so good in transition. Their big guys are good. Mathurin is a pro,” ESPN analyst Jay Bilas said just before calling the Wildcats’ Pac-12-clinching win at USC on March 1. “As long as they stay healthy, they can beat anybody.”

But Bilas also said nobody this season, not even Arizona, is one of those “power teams” destined for a long NCAA Tournament run.

Plus, it’s March. Nothing is for sure. Anyone can get sent home at any time.

“There’s nobody out there that can’t lose in the Sweet 16,” Bilas said. “There’s probably eight teams — Arizona is one of them — that are in the top tier. But that doesn’t mean that they’re guaranteed past the Sweet 16.”

The top tier of teams that can win it all. Lloyd’s heard that one before.

He chuckled when asked about it Sunday at a press conference held just after the Wildcats were handed the No. 1 South Region seed and a tournament path that begins in San Diego this weekend.