Scouting Report: Arizona Wildcats vs. Oregon State Beavers

“I thought we got selfish offensively. We weren’t moving the ball. We weren’t executing. We weren’t working inside out, and a lot of out-of-character shots led to transition opportunities for them — and we carried that same frustration to the defensive end.”

Tinkle said he was planning to use the time in Tucson to give his players rest, watch film and prepare better for Thursday.

“We’ve got to wash this one way, but learn from it, come together as a group,” Tinkle said, “and understand the next time we face adversity, we’ve got to handle it much, much better.”

Terry joins chat group

When Mathurin responded with 22 points on Saturday at Colorado after struggling at Utah, it wasn’t just a result of one-on-one meetings and film review with Miller. The coach said all of his staff have pitched into conversations with Mathurin and other Wildcats.

First-year assistant Jason Terry also has a unique background to offer – having played both a sixth man and starring role at UA, while going on to play 19 years in the NBA.