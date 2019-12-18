Shooting slump, 'one of those days' against Gonzaga testing UA freshman star Nico Mannion

Because Mannion has been so central to everything Arizona is doing this season, it’s not hard to imagine the Wildcats beating Baylor or Gonzaga if the point guard is closer to his usual self. In the Wildcats’ two losses, Mannion shot a combined 6 for 34, including 2 of 15 from 3-point range.

“You know, (Gonzaga) wasn’t necessarily his best night shooting. However, he did have 10 assists, and he had 11 against Omaha in 21 minutes,” Miller said. “So Nico is on the right track.

“No one feels worse, I’m sure, than him. But there’s a lot of other guys, a lot of the things we could have done better. There’s a lot of things that I could have could have done better.”

Mannion did appear healthy against Omaha three days earlier, when he hit 5 of 10 from the field in the Wildcats’ 99-49 romp. Mannion spoke in that postgame news conference of how differently he felt than he did at Baylor.

“So being able to get in a couple of practices (before Omaha), and we had two really hard practices, you’re ready for it,” Mannion said. “It was really good for me. Just feeling the ball in my hands makes everything a little easier.”