Stanford remains a tough obstacle on Wildcats' climb to the top

It had all the makings of a big game.
Two teams ranked in the Top 10, in a rematch of last year's title game that went down to the final shot.
Sunday's anticipated battle between No. 2 Stanford and No. 8 Arizona was worth the wait, even if it again ended with a close loss for the Wildcats.
The two teams battled the entire 40 minutes and Stanford ultimately came out on top 75-69 to stay unbeaten in Pac-12 play.
A big part of the Wildcats' identity showed up throughout the game, such as their resiliency to withstand big runs and still fight back. Just like in last year's championship game, Stanford would go on a run to seemingly take control, only to have UA claw back into the game.
Shaina Pellington, who finished with 16 points, five assists, one block and one steal, had a mini 6-0 run of her own around the 4:45 mark of the second quarter Sunday. She scored on a fast break, a layup and a jumper to give UA a 30-29 lead. Then Stanford followed with a 12-3 run to end the half and go up 41-33.
In the third quarter the Wildcats got right back in it as Cate Reese (17 points) took over hitting 3-pointer after 3-pointer — making 3 of 4 during a 1:20 minute stretch — as UA climbed back with 43-42.
Once again Stanford responded, taking a 55-46 lead into the final quarter. The Cardinal then hit 7 of 10 shots in the fourth quarter.
Still, UA was in it until the end, and had the ball down just five in the final 35 seconds.
For Bendy Yeaney, who finished with 10 points, two blocks and two steals, it all came down to something simple: “They were hitting shots; they hit a little bit more shots than us.”
“There are a couple things that we could have fixed throughout the game,” she added. “I think we played a solid game, and we just have to keep working to get better.”
How does Arizona, which stayed at No. 8 in Monday's poll, take that next step and beat Stanford?
It’s all about focusing on the little details and not making mistakes.
For Arizona coach Adia Barnes that looks like not letting players like Pac-12 Player of the Week Cameron Brink go off for 25 points and 15 rebounds or Jana Van Gytenbeek hit six 3-pointers — a player who came in averaging just 1.8 points per game.
“I think it’s just awareness of the time in the game and awareness of who is hot,” Barnes said. “It could have been Haley (Jones). If Haley is hot and she scores 10 points in a row, we might need to crowd her a little bit more; make the ball get out of her hands. (Van Gytenbeek) she did great. She's hitting 3s so we can't give her another one.
"We can't lose her off of transition or lose her on the down screen. Those are just mental mistakes where we're not at that point yet where we need to be, but we will be. We weren't at that point at this point last year, but we're going to work on that and we're going to get better. Things like that can’t happen if we want to be the Stanfords.”
A hard hit between friends
The Pac-12 is a physical league, and Sunday was no different.
In the second half, Yeaney found herself on the court after a hard screen set by Brink, who was called for the foul.
After Yeaney got up these two friends off the court — they played basketball together in Portland growing up — chatted and were all smiles.
What did they say to each other?
“She just apologized and said she ‘felt really bad,’ and asked if I was OK,’” Yeaney said. “Then I told her, ‘No more hard screens on me.’ She said she would try not to, so we laughed. And we hugged it out after the game and took pictures with her parents.”
Still underrated
Last week the Naismith list for Defensive Player of the Year came out with one glaring omission: UA's Sam Thomas.
“Sam is one of the best defenders in the country. She definitely should be on that list,” Barnes said. “Those lists always change. Sometimes who starts on those lists doesn't end up on the list later. She just has to continue to do what she does. No one even recognized her defense until last year.
"She has been this good of a defender her whole career. She should be on that list. I don’t know too many better defenders. … If you watch her and you know the game, she's a tremendous defender.”
Thomas is the Pac-12’s career active steals leader with 243. She has 23 steals this season in 18 games.
Arizona has the top scoring defense in the Pac-12, only giving up 55.8 points per game and Thomas has a lot to do with it. Her assignment every game is shutting down the opponent’s best player.
Against Stanford that meant Haley Jones — the Most Outstanding Player in last spring’s Final Four at the NCAA Tournament. On Sunday, Jones was limited to only four points on 2-of-12 shooting to go with six turnovers.
“(Sam) is one of the most underrated defensive players in the country. And I'm going to keep on saying that until someone listens,” Barnes said. “She continues to lock down her opponents, she continues to play good basketball, continues to show up when we need her.”
Rim shots
- Arizona's Taylor Chavez didn’t dress for the game. Barnes said she “got a really hard knee in the UCLA game.” She will be back for Friday’s home game against her former team, Oregon.
- Barnes switched up the starting lineup and went smaller going with Helena Pueyo instead of Lauren Ware. She wanted to match up better with Jones, who plays point guard/forward.
- Arizona has now been ranked 11 consecutive weeks in the Top 10 — the longest streak in school history.
- Friday’s game against No. 19 Oregon (13-5, 6-1 Pac-12) at McKale Center is a white-out for fans.