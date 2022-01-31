Stanford remains a tough obstacle on Wildcats' climb to the top

Once again Stanford responded, taking a 55-46 lead into the final quarter. The Cardinal then hit 7 of 10 shots in the fourth quarter.

Still, UA was in it until the end, and had the ball down just five in the final 35 seconds.

For Bendy Yeaney, who finished with 10 points, two blocks and two steals, it all came down to something simple: “They were hitting shots; they hit a little bit more shots than us.”

“There are a couple things that we could have fixed throughout the game,” she added. “I think we played a solid game, and we just have to keep working to get better.”

How does Arizona, which stayed at No. 8 in Monday's poll, take that next step and beat Stanford?

It’s all about focusing on the little details and not making mistakes.

For Arizona coach Adia Barnes that looks like not letting players like Pac-12 Player of the Week Cameron Brink go off for 25 points and 15 rebounds or Jana Van Gytenbeek hit six 3-pointers — a player who came in averaging just 1.8 points per game.