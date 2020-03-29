'The best is yet to come': Aari McDonald coming back to Arizona Wildcats for her senior season

Aari McDonald is coming back.
Every Wildcats fan who was hoping the second-team All-American would return for her senior season got their wish Sunday around noon, when McDonald announced on Twitter that she is staying at Arizona.
McDonald, who graduates in May, had the option of entering the WNBA draft. The deadline for declaring is April 7, with the draft set for April 17.
In her announcement, directed to Wildcat Nation, she said that she is “already counting down the days until I can get back on the court with my teammates, and I can’t wait to play one more season in front of the best fans in the country. Stay tuned, because the best is yet to come.”
One of those happy Wildcats is Arizona coach Adia Barnes. She talked with McDonald numerous times this past week to make sure she had all the information she needed to make one of the biggest decisions of her of her life.
“We had a lot of honest talks, but she had to do this when it was the right time for her,” Barnes said. “I gave her the options and resources to talk to, but Aari keeps things close — she has a close circle she confides in and helps her make decisions. I like that. She’s smart, resourceful, makes good decisions and has a good circle.
“It was her decision — on her own terms. I didn’t pressure her. It had to be the decision she wanted in her heart.”
With McDonald returning, Arizona is one of the early, early favorites in the Pac-12 race. They were ranked No. 7 in one poll for 2020-21 and some experts are saying with a squad of McDonald, Cate Reese, Sam Thomas, Shaina Pellington, Semaj Smith and Helena Pueyo — the Wildcats could make a very deep run in next year’s NCAA Tournament.
In a conversation with the Star on Friday, McDonald said that she felt like she had “unfinished business with the way the season ended. “
She also shared that a few weeks after the season ended with no NCAA Tournament due to the coronavirus, it was still heartbreaking.
“I think we kind of take it for granted and then it just kind of taken away from us,” she said. “Now we’re really missing it more than ever.”
McDonald averaged 20.3 points per game this year for Arizona, which finished ranked No. 12 in the country. She notched 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest.
During her time off, she has been resting a stress fracture in her left fibula, which came on towards the end of the season and forced her to sit out of two games at Utah and Colorado. When she returned for the win over No. 4 Stanford, she was wearing a heavy brace, but still managed to put up 20 points and the game-winner in overtime — despite grimacing with pain every time down the court in the last frames of the game.
Doctors told McDonald she has to stay off her leg for four to eight weeks.
McDonald said while weighing the pros and cons of her two options — going to the WNBA or staying at Arizona — she was looking at among other things what situation fits her best and who would push her the most.
It sounds like that all pointed to a return to Tucson.
“I truly care about Aari — on and off the court — not just as a basketball player,” Barnes said. “It was a great decision for her given all the circumstances right now. It’s great for her. She’s only going to improve in all ways and get a masters (degree). There are so many positives to staying.
“She’s going to be healthy and playing the best basketball of her career this year.”
