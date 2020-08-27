'The best': Lute Olson, Arizona's Hall of Fame basketball coach, dies at 85

“We used to go out to restaurants that I couldn’t pronounce,” said former UA star Damon Stoudamire, now the head coach at Pacific. “We’d always go out to dinner (on road trips) and at coach’s request we had to wear slacks and a collared shirt. I didn’t really want all that. I really just wanted a burger.

“But what I learned was etiquette. Coach was trying to teach us something bigger that we couldn’t see at the time.”

Stoudamire said the experiences began paying off already as a senior, when he attended several formal postseason awards ceremonies for his all-American play in 1994-95. And while Stoudamire said he still thinks of what Olson would do in some situation when he’s coaching the Tigers, former UA guard Matt Muehlebach does the same thing in his Tucson attorney’s office.

“His attention to detail, his preparation – I think about that every day as a lawyer,” Muehlebach said. “The preparation with Lute was as good as I’ve ever seen.”

Olson was also known for his manner of motivating players without using curse words. Just a glare, with arms crossed, was often enough.

But underneath it all, his players grew to know Olson was just trying to get the most out of them. Because he cared.