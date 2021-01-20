They will get by: ESPN's Bill Walton, Dave Pasch calling UA-ASU game from different cities

If it is difficult to change Walton’s train of thought in real time, in real space, imagine how it is virtually. That’s one of Pasch’s special skills, yet it is being challenged, too.

“Usually, I’ll have Bill on a separate small window, and I’ll kind of look back and forth so that I can try to get a feel for when he’s done talking,” Pasch said. “It’s hard enough when you’re next to each other not to step on one another. It’s even harder when you’re in two different places and I think there’s a minor audio delay. So you’re just trying to navigate all that, and it just takes some getting used to.”

Pasch didn’t have to worry quite as much about that while doing college football games with Mike Golic, who worked from Bristol, Connecticut, while Pasch was in Phoenix. But Pasch said football is more challenging in general to call off a monitor.

“You’re so used to being at the stadium and being able to see things that are going on behind the play — like a flag from the back judge that’s harder to spot on TV,” Pasch says.

“Basketball is a little bit easier but you still don’t catch everything you do when you’re in person and you don’t have access to the officials like we normally do when we’re on the court.