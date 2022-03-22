Tight-knit Montreal basketball community helps drive Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin

As a result, now Mathurin is a big name that young Montreal players are starting to look up to more than ever.

“He loves being from here,” says Peter Yannopoulos, NBA analyst for RDS, Quebec’s major sports network. “There’s so many kids in Montreal that flood his messages, his social media and reach out to him. Like, ‘Hey, you’re a hero to us and we look up to you, Benn,’ and it gives him more pleasure knowing that those kids look up to him and Benn always wanted to give back to his community.

“He had a chance to make it and he wants others to follow his path.”

Mathurin’s difficult journey through early life has become more well-documented. Without a father figure and, after age 12, without an older brother who was killed in a bicycle accident, Mathurin managed to star for a Montreal club team and eventually became the MVP of a Canadian youth tournament while playing for Team Quebec in 2018.

Sporting a tattoo with his brother’s name on his left arm, Mathurin enrolled in the NBA’s Latin America Academy and developed into a top college and pro prospect.