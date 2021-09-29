Tommy Lloyd brings laid-back approach to Arizona Wildcats' media day

“I mean, you guys probably can tell I've been working out with him,” said Lloyd, drawing chuckles. “I mean, actually, we do. I work out with him because it's a great time for him and I to talk.

"I think your strength coach and your trainer are always really important because they're around your guys a lot and ... when (players) get on the training room table to get their ankles taped or go in their weight room at eight in the morning, they see and hear different things that I do.”

• Thanks to a lag in Nike’s customization process, the Wildcats will wear similar uniforms this season but more traditional uniforms in 2022-23 — a process that was already in place before the coaching change but moved along with Lloyd’s influence.

“I'm not a shoe guy. I'm not a uniform guy. So let's just make that clear,” Lloyd said. “You guys probably see that I wear the same gray shoes every day. But yeah, we're gonna probably do one more year with what they've been wearing, and then next year I think you're gonna see some significant changes to the uniform.”

• Already having jettisoned the Wildcats’ previous "A Players Program" recruiting slogan, Lloyd said he will also not award gold practice jerseys for the best overall player every week, as Miller's staff did.