University of Arizona to require surgical or higher-grade masks at McKale Center

The University of Arizona now requires the use of surgical or higher-grade (KN95, KF94 and N99) masks in all indoor spaces on UA's campus where it is not possible to socially distance.

That includes sporting events held at McKale Center, a spokesperson on the UA's COVID Ambassador Team Hotline confirmed Thursday.

Starting with Friday's Arizona women's basketball game against Washington State, all fans— regardless of vaccination status — will be required to wear surgical or higher-grade masks when inside McKale Center.

Fans whose masks do not comply will be given one upon entry to McKale, per a UA spokesperson. Cloth masks can still be worn, but only if they're placed on top of a surgical grade mask.

Arizona's game day health and safety guidelines state that fans are required to wear a face mask when sitting in their seats, walking the concourse and using the restrooms. Fans are only permitted to remove their face coverings when eating or drinking.

