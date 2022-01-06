 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
University of Arizona to require surgical or higher-grade masks at McKale Center
Arizona fans will no longer be allowed to wear cloth masks at McKale Center.

The University of Arizona now requires the use of surgical or higher-grade (KN95, KF94 and N99) masks in all indoor spaces on UA's campus where it is not possible to socially distance. 

That includes sporting events held at McKale Center, a spokesperson on the UA's COVID Ambassador Team Hotline confirmed Thursday. 

Starting with Friday's Arizona women's basketball game against Washington State, all fans— regardless of vaccination status — will be required to wear surgical or higher-grade masks when inside McKale Center.

Fans whose masks do not comply will be given one upon entry to McKale, per a UA spokesperson. Cloth masks can still be worn, but only if they're placed on top of a surgical grade mask.

Click here for the updated mask policy.

Arizona's game day health and safety guidelines state that fans are required to wear a face mask when sitting in their seats, walking the concourse and using the restrooms. Fans are only permitted to remove their face coverings when eating or drinking.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

