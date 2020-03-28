Why would the Arizona Wildcats' 'Big 3' freshmen go pro? Start with these 3 reasons

Now Vecenie pegs Nnaji at No. 29, despite being an undersized center with questions about whether he can develop enough perimeter skills to play power forward.

“He’s a fluid athlete who can move his feet really well, and he’s stronger than his slender frame looks,” Vecenie wrote last week.

“His body control is also terrific, and that bears itself out around the basket. He’s an elite finisher and has terrific touch.

“That touch also extends out into range, where most teams believe Nnaji has real potential, even if he didn’t showcase it much this season.”

2. There’s a lot of money on the table

In part because the 2020 NBA Draft is not expected to be strong, all three UA freshmen are consensus first-round picks. That means guaranteed two-year deals with first-year salaries ranging between $1.7 and $8.6 million; most teams also add the maximum 20% extra on top of those figures, too.

A player taken with the last pick of the first round, No. 30, would make a life-changing $3.5 million guaranteed over two years no matter what happens next.