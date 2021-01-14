Wildcats deliver marquee win in 57-41 dismantling of Oregon in McKale Center

It was billed as the “Thursday Showcase.” Two top teams in the Pac-12 — one of the top leagues in the country — going at it in a game that aired nationally on ESPN.
Arizona was focused and ready. Aari McDonald and her teammates — Sam Thomas and Trinity Baptiste — didn’t waste any time showing the women’s basketball world that Arizona is a team to be reckoned with as the Wildcats picked up their first marquee victory of the season. The 11th-ranked Wildcats’ 57-41 win over No 10 Oregon at McKale Center showed the Wildcats had rebounded from Sunday’s overtime loss at Washington State..
UA snapped a 10-game losing streak against the Ducks. Coach Adia Barnes got her first-career win against the Pac-12 power.
“It’s a statement win,” Thomas said.
McDonald showed why she is in the conversation as one of the top players in the country. She finished with 16 points and four steals. She jumped out to lead the Wildcats right from the tip, hitting a 3-pointer, stealing a pass and dishing to Bendu Yeaney, who then dished back to McDonald for an easy basket. With 2:11 left in the half, McDonald went on her own 7-0 run with a layup, a 3 from the top of the key and slicing basket in traffic to give the Wildcats a 14-point lead.
“I just remembered that big-time players play big in big-time games,” McDonald said.
Thomas finished with 10 points, six rebounds and four steals. She was aggressive in the third quarter, driving to the hoop and drawing fouls. On defense, she was on point as usual -- drawing a charge, narrowing passing lanes and getting her hand on the ball to cause tips, steals and jump balls. She was everywhere -- at one point jumping in the air like a receiver to catch a pass.
Baptiste added 14 points, six rebounds and a steal. While her shots are usually taking it inside with her muscle, Bapstite stepped out and scored on mid-range jumpers, a turnaround and two threes.
The Wildcats’ win can be traced to two key runs. They jumped out to a 17-2 lead in the first quarter by doing what they do best on defense – disrupting. The Wildcats altered shots and forced errant passes and turnovers.
“I knew we controlled the game when I saw them get flustered,” McDonald said. “Everyone was locked down and we really wanted it.”
Oregon went 7 minutes, 30 seconds without scoring a basket. Meanwhile, Arizona’s offense was humming. Cate Reese scored five, Baptiste had four, Thomas chipped in two and McDonald had six.
Oregon committed 13 first-half turnovers, leading to 16 Arizona points.
After one quarter, Arizona was up 22-7. The Ducks could never quite find their rhythm the rest of the way.
UA took a 36-22 lead into halftime.
The Wildcats defense intensified in the third — holding the Ducks to five points. And their second run, an 8-0 burst to end the third period, put the game away.
McDonald started the scoring streak with a layup. Thomas picked up four more and Baptiste was knocked down a pair of free throws.
Arizona (9-2, 7-2) will host Oregon State on Sunday afternoon. Oregon drops to 9-3 overall and 7-3 Pac-12.
Rim shots
• UA center Semaj Smith missed Thursday's game with a concussion. Barnes doesn't expect her to be ready for Sunday's game.
• Baptiste grabbed her 500th career rebound Sunday against Washington State. She now has 510 career rebounds.
• Thomas committed one turnover. Before Thursday, Thomas had only three turnovers in Pac-12 play and was leading the conference with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 6.7-to-1.
• Reese and Oregon's Sedona Prince played AAU ball together in Texas.
• The last time Oregon scored less than 50 points was a 43-40 loss to Oregon State in 2017.
• Oregon committed 23 turnovers and shot 33% from the field.
• Arizona finished with 14 steals.