Wildcats' Derin Erdogan makes minutes count in NCAA Tournament win

Erdogan was also responsible for one very big assist. With Pellington struggling on defense and backup Helena Pueyo ineffective — she played four minutes, missing her only shot attempt — UA coach Adia Barnes looked down the bench with 6:13 left before halftime and found Erdogan. Barnes knew the Turkish sophomore was tough — you have to be to battle Pellington in practice every day — and had a hunch she wouldn’t shrink in the tournament spotlight. Erdogan’s last basket came at No. 2-ranked Stanford, after all.

“I know what I’m going to get from Derin,” Barnes said. “That’s how you earn a few more minutes the next time. She gives it her all every single day and just gets better.”

Erdogan hit the deep jumper, riling up the McKale Center crowd. Then she hit a driving layup, keeping the Wildcats close.

Pellington re-entered the game with 2:34 left before halftime, and played with a newfound defensive drive. She finished with 30 points and four steals, burying UNLV as much with her defense as any layup or 3-pointer.

“You see that? She played harder," Barnes said of Pellington. "Sometimes, some of those subs are strategic."