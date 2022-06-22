Wildcats, led by Bennedict Mathurin, will continue NBA Draft tradition on Thursday night

If there’s anything the Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball program can hang its hat on, it's NBA draft picks.
And Thursday's draft could bring another first. Three Wildcats — Bennedict Mathurin, Dalen Terry and Christian Koloko — could all go in the first round, a feat that's never been accomplished in UA history.
Lately, most of Arizona’s first-round talent have been forwards and centers. The last time the UA produced a top-10 guard was 1999, when a "JET" landed in Atlanta. Mathurin, a guard, could end the drought on Thursday.
As draft day nears, here’s a look at every first-round pick from Arizona, when and where they went, and how they fared as pros:
Larry Demic
Position: Guard
Year: 1979
Pick: No. 9 overall
Team: New York Knicks
People are also reading…
Career stats: Demic averaged 4.7 points and 3.9 rebounds per game in three seasons with the Knicks.
Career earnings: Not available
Leon Wood
Position: Forward
Year: 1984
Pick: No. 10 overall
Team: Philadelphia 76ers
Career stats: Wood averaged 6.4 points, 3.2 assists and 1.2 rebounds per game in six seasons.
Career earnings: Not available
Anthony Cook
Position: Forward
Year: 1989
Pick: No. 24 overall
Team: Phoenix Suns
Career stats: Cook averaged 3.6 points and 3.7 rebounds per game in five seasons.
Career earnings: Not available
Sean Elliott
Position: Small forward
Year: 1989
Pick: No. 3 overall
Team: San Antonio Spurs
Career stats: Elliott averaged 14.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game over 13 seasons; he was a two-time all-star and helped the Spurs win the 1999 NBA championship.
Career earnings: $40.6 million
Brian Williams
Position: Center
Year: 1991
Pick: No. 10 overall
Team: Orlando Magic
Career stats: Williams — who later changed his name to Bison Dele — averaged 11 points and 6.2 rebounds per game over eight seasons; he helped the Bulls win the 1997 championship.
Career earnings: Not available
Chris Mills
Position: Small forward
Year: 1993
Pick: No. 22 overall
Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
Career stats: Mills averaged 11.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game over 10 seasons.
Career earnings: $37.7 million
Khalid Reeves
Position: Guard
Year: 1994
Pick: No. 12 overall
Team: Miami Heat
Career stats: Reeves averaged 7.8 points and 3.2 assists per game over eight seasons.
Career earnings: Not available
Damon Stoudamire
Position: Point guard
Year: 1995
Pick: No. 7
Team: Toronto Raptors
Career stats: Stoudamire averaged 13.5 points, 6.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game over15 seasons; he was the NBA Rookie of the Year in 1996.
Career earnings: $99.6 million
Mike Bibby
Position: Point guard
Year: 1998
Pick: No. 2 overall
Team: Vancouver Grizzlies
Career stats: Bibby averaged 14.7 points, 5.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game over 17 NBA seasons; he earned All-NBA Rookie Team honors in 1999.
Career earnings: $107 million
Michael Dickerson
Position: Guard
Year: 1998
Pick: No. 14 overall
Team: Houston Rockets
Career stats: Dickerson averaged 15.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game over five seasons.
Career earnings: $17.1 million
Jason Terry
Position: Guard
Year: 1999
Pick: No. 10 overall
Team: Atlanta Hawks
Career stats: Terry averaged 13.4 points and 3.8 assists per game over 19 NBA seasons; he was the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year in 2009 and won a championship with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011.
Career earnings: $107 million
Richard Jefferson
Position: Small forward
Year: 2001
Pick: No. 13
Team: Houston Rockets (Traded to New Jersey Nets)
Career stats: Jefferson averaged 12.6 points and four rebounds per game over 18 seasons; he helped the Cleveland Cavaliers win the title in 2016.
Career earnings: $115 million
Andre Iguodala
Position: Small forward
Year: 2004
Pick: 9
Team: Philadelphia 76ers
Career stats: Iguodala has averaged 11.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.2 per game over a career that's lasted 18 seasons and counting; the NBA All-Star has won four championships with the Golden State Warriors and was named Finals MVP in 2015.
Career earnings: $182.3 million
Channing Frye
Position: Power forward/center
Year: 2005
Pick: No. 8 overall
Team: New York Knicks
Career stats: Frye averaged 8.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game over 15 seasons; Frye won a championship with the Cavs in 2016.
Career earnings: $68.6 million
Jerryd Bayless
Position: Guard
Year: 2008
Pick: No. 11 overall
Team: Indiana Pacers (Traded to Portland Trail Blazers)
Career stats: Bayless averaged 8.4 points and 2.9 assists per game over 11 seasons.
Career earnings: $48 million
Jordan Hill
Position: Power forward/center
Year: 2008
Pick: No. 8 overall
Team: New York Knicks
Career stats: Hill averaged 7.9 points and 5.8 rebounds over eight seasons.
Career earnings: $31.4 million
Derrick Williams
Position: Power forward
Year: 2011
Pick: No. 2 overall
Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Career stats: Williams averaged 8.9 points and four rebounds per game over seven seasons.
Career earnings: $29.4 million
Solomon Hill
Position: Small forward
Year: 2013
Pick: No. 23 overall
Team: Indiana Pacers
Career stats: Hill has averaged 5.5 points and 3.1 rebounds per game over nine seasons.
Career earnings: $56.1 million
Aaron Gordon
Position: Forward
Year: 2014
Pick: No. 4 overall
Team: Orlando Magic
Career stats: Gordon has averaged 13 points and 6.3 rebounds over eight seasons and counting.
Career earnings: $92.7 million
Stanley Johnson
Position: Forward
Year: 2015
Pick: No. 8 overall
Team: Detroit Pistons
Career stats: Johnson has averaged 6.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game over seven seasons and counting.
Career earnings: $21.4 million
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
Position: Forward
Year: 2015
Pick: No. 23 overall
Team: Portland Trail Blazers (Traded to Brooklyn Nets)
Career stats: Hollis-Jefferson averaged nine points and 5.5 rebounds per game over six seasons.
Career earnings: $9.5 million
Lauri Markkanen
Position: Power forward
Year: 2017
Pick: No. 7 overall
Team: Minnesota Timberwolves (Traded to Chicago Bulls)
Career stats: Markkanen has averaged 15.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in five seasons — and counting — in the pros.
Career earnings: $35.7 million
Deandre Ayton
Position: Center/power forward
Year: 2018
Pick: No. 1 overall
Team: Phoenix Suns
Career stats: Ayton has averaged 16.3 points and 10.5 rebounds per game in four seasons — and counting — in the NBA.
Career earnings: $39.8 million
Josh Green
Position: Guard
Year: 2020
Pick: No. 18 overall
Team: Dallas Mavericks
Career stats: Green has averaged 4.8 points and 2.4 rebounds per game in two seasons and counting.
Career earnings: $5.7 million
Zeke Nnaji
Position: Power forward
Year: 2020
Pick: No. 22 overall
Team: Denver Nuggets
Career stats: Nnaji has averaged 4.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per game in two seasons.
Career earnings: $4.9 million
From the Star archives: Every Arizona Wildcat selected in the top 10 of the NBA Draft
Bennedict Mathurin poised to join elite club
Bennedict Mathurin could join two elite clubs on Thursday night.
The Arizona Wildcats have produced 23 first-round NBA Draft picks in program history. Of those, 16 have been top-10 selections. Many mock drafts have Mathurin, the Pac-12 Player of the Year and a second-team All-American becoming No. 17.
Here's a look at every UA player taken in the top 10 of the NBA Draft, starting with Larry Demic and 1979 and continuing through to Deandre Ayton's top selection in 2018.
This year's draft takes place on Thursday starting at 5 p.m.
Deandre Ayton
Year: 2018
Pick: No. 1
Team: Phoenix Suns
Lauri Markkanen
Year: 2017
Pick: No. 7
Team: Minnesota Timberwolves (traded to Chicago Bulls)
Stanley Johnson
Year: 2015
Pick: No. 8
Team: Detroit Pistons
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
Year: 2015
Pick: No. 23
Team: Brooklyn Nets
Aaron Gordon
Year: 2014
Pick: No. 4
Team: Orlando Magic
Derrick Williams
Year: 2011
Pick: No. 2
Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Jordan Hill
Year: 2009
Pick: No. 8
Team: New York Knicks
Channing Frye
Year: 2005
Pick: No. 8
Team: New York Knicks
Andre Iguodala
Year: 2004
Pick: No. 9
Team: Philadelphia 76ers
Jason Terry
Year: 1999
Pick: No. 10
Team: Atlanta Hawks
Mike Bibby
Year: 1998
Pick: No. 2
Team: Vancouver Grizzlies
Damon Stoudamire
Year: 1995
Pick: No. 7
Team: Toronto Raptors
Brian Williams (Bison Dele)
Year: 1991
Pick: No. 10
Team: Orlando Magic
Sean Elliott
Year: 1989
Pick: No. 3
Team: San Antonio Spurs
Leon Wood
Year: 1984
Pick: No. 10
Team: Philadelphia 76ers
Larry Demic
Year: 1979
Pick: No. 9
Team: New York Knicks
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports