Wildcats, led by Bennedict Mathurin, will continue NBA Draft tradition on Thursday night

Bennedict Mathurin could join two elite clubs on Thursday night.

The Arizona Wildcats have produced 23 first-round NBA Draft picks in program history. Of those, 16 have been top-10 selections. Many mock drafts have Mathurin, the Pac-12 Player of the Year and a second-team All-American becoming No. 17.

Here's a look at every UA player taken in the top 10 of the NBA Draft, starting with Larry Demic and 1979 and continuing through to Deandre Ayton's top selection in 2018.

This year's draft takes place on Thursday starting at 5 p.m.