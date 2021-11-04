Wildcats' new play-by-play voice 'euphoric' after landing dream job

Brody Dryden interviewed and waited.

It didn’t take too long for Learfield IMG College, which runs the broadcast of Arizona’s women’s basketball games on 1400-AM, to determine that Dryden was the right voice for Arizona women's basketball broadcasts.

Soon, Dryden — who grew up in Tucson and graduated from Mountain View High School and the UA — was offered his dream job.

“I don’t know how to say this without saying it in a corny way, but it was euphoric,” Dryden said of finding out he had the job. “It was just not that long ago, that I didn't think that I could ever do it. Then to go from that probably two, three years ago, to being confident that I could do it, and then getting that ‘Yes,’ it was just nothing but excitement and (I’m) looking forward to getting to it and watching some basketball.”

Dryden will be on the call for his second exhibition game on Friday, when the Wildcats host Arizona Christian at 6:30 p.m. Derrick Palmer, the Wildcats' longtime broadcaster for women's basketball, won't be calling games this season.

The 22-year-old Dryden is a fast-riser in the business. A May graduate of the UA, he called Wildcats softball games last spring and has been been hosting the pregame shows for Wildcats football broadcasts this fall.