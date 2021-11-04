Wildcats' new play-by-play voice 'euphoric' after landing dream job

Brody Dryden interviewed and waited.
It didn’t take too long for Learfield IMG College, which runs the broadcast of Arizona’s women’s basketball games on 1400-AM, to determine that Dryden was the right voice for Arizona women's basketball broadcasts.
Soon, Dryden — who grew up in Tucson and graduated from Mountain View High School and the UA — was offered his dream job.
“I don’t know how to say this without saying it in a corny way, but it was euphoric,” Dryden said of finding out he had the job. “It was just not that long ago, that I didn't think that I could ever do it. Then to go from that probably two, three years ago, to being confident that I could do it, and then getting that ‘Yes,’ it was just nothing but excitement and (I’m) looking forward to getting to it and watching some basketball.”
Dryden will be on the call for his second exhibition game on Friday, when the Wildcats host Arizona Christian at 6:30 p.m. Derrick Palmer, the Wildcats' longtime broadcaster for women's basketball, won't be calling games this season.
The 22-year-old Dryden is a fast-riser in the business. A May graduate of the UA, he called Wildcats softball games last spring and has been been hosting the pregame shows for Wildcats football broadcasts this fall.
Dryden is the son of Brian Jeffries, who has been the “The Voice of the Wildcats” in men’s basketball, football and baseball for more than 30 years. Despite the family connection, Dryden considers himself a late-comer to play-by-play. It wasn't until he broadcast the 2019 Arizona Bowl for KAMP student radio that he knew he wanted to pursue the profession full-time.
The decision to go into play-by-play wasn't as simple as following in his father's footsteps.
“People would always ask me (if I was going to)," Dryden said. “I would always say I didn’t because … I looked up to it so much and thought it was so cool. But I also didn't have confidence. I still don't necessarily have confidence that you could be on the radio and broadcasting and doing so many things. You listen to him and it’s really an art. To me, it’s like watching an amazing painter paint. It’s like there is no way I could do that, too. …
"So many people have that ‘Since I was a kid, I knew I wanted to be a play-by-play broadcaster' or whatever. Since I was a kid, I loved listening. I loved watching and I appreciated it. But I truly didn't see myself doing it from Day 1. I guess I was a late-bloomer.”
Dryden and the team he broadcasts now find themselves squarely in the spotlight. The Wildcats are ranked No. 22 in the preseason poll after advancing to last season's national championship game. Dryden's job is a big one — and one typically reserved for someone with more experience.
“I didn’t think I’d be here right now,” Dryden said. “It’s wild that things have gone this quickly.”
Dryden knows “there are a lot of broadcasters out there that could do softball or women’s basketball this year,” but says he's up for the task. He gained confidence by calling hundreds of games for KAMP student radio.
And, naturally, his familiarity with the program helps. Dryden has memories of his dad showing him and his older sister, Mckenzie, around McKale Center. He was a spotter at football games at Arizona Stadium, helping his dad identify players on the field — and getting everyone in the radio booth cookies at halftime.
Dyden knows exactly what his new job entails, too. He's watched his dad prepare with rosters spread out on the kitchen table.
Jeffries has given his son many tips along the way. Among them: Do your homework, listen back to your calls and don’t get down on yourself for mistakes because it’s impossible to have a perfect broadcast.
Dryden, like his understated father, isn't likely to have a catchphrase.
“I’m not one to be like, ‘Look at me,’” Dryden said. “I want to be the voice of what's happening on the court. like to tell the game how it is, so people know what's happening and are not focused on a funny line that I say or something like that.”
Dryden already has one exhibition game under his belt and says he's excited about what’s to come. The Wildcats open the regular season on Tuesday against Cal State Northridge.
“It is such a cool season that I think we have in front of us because the program has never been in a higher place,” Dryden said. “After last year with no fans and now a juiced up McKale crowd can finally come and see this this team … I think it'll be really exciting," he said.
"I’m a proud Tucsonan and happy to have grown up a Wildcat since birth. It’s wild to me that I have a job anywhere associated with a UA athletics program. I’m just happy to be broadcasting and being on the radio, which is, I think, the best medium and one that really connects with the community. I hope everyone out in Tucson enjoys UA women's basketball games this year because I'm going to have as (much) fun as possible broadcasting them.”