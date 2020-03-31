Zeke Nnaji leaving Arizona Wildcats for the NBA, the latest step in a well-thought-out career

Once Nnaji decided, he also did that carefully.

Nnaji committed to the Wildcats on Nov. 23, 2018, just after the fall signing period. It was a firm commitment but the timing left him unable to sign a binding letter for another five months, meaning he had the flexibility to go elsewhere if anything changed drastically at Arizona, which has faced federal and NCAA investigations since 2017.

At the same time, Nnaji and his father drew up a physical readiness plan in conjunction with UA strength and conditioning coach Chris Rounds, and Nnaji went on to lead Hopkins to the Minnesota Class 4A state high school title while working on that plan.

Then, in April 2019, Nnaji signed a letter of intent to play for the Wildcats during a ceremony at Hopkins.

He noted one key phrase about Arizona.

“It just checked off the most boxes,” Nnaji said.

Nnaji said he liked the idea that he could study business at UA, and the school also allowed him to practice his piano hobby across campus at the Fred Fox School of Music when he wanted to.