23 years later, UA fans still flip for Ortege Jenkins' famous 'Leap by the Lake'

On Sanders’ influence among the alumni: “Brandon’s been a big part of keeping and bringing a lot of the alumni guys back that might have drifted off a little bit. It’s a huge influence and a big reason why I’m tied into the program more now than I’ve been over a last few years.”

On playing for Dick Tomey and Lute Olson at the same time: “Different styles, but two great men, on and off the field and on and off the court. They really taught values about being the right type of teammate, playing the right way, playing together and moreso being a better man off the field and off the court as well, representing the program and the brand at as high a level as you could.”

On how the coaches were different: “Tomey had to deal with 100 kids; ‘Coach O’ might have to deal with 15. Just different styles. Both were players’ coaches. I had more of a closer relationship with Coach Tomey because I was his starting quarterback, (where) I was one of Coach Olson’s backup guards. But never once with Coach Olson did I ever feel that there was less love or less attention to detail than he would give all the players. Coach Olson was more stricter on me; Coach Tomey had more of the tough love, but the gentle love, getting what he wanted to get out of all his players.”