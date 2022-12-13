ABOR approves Jedd Fisch's new 5-year contract; athletic department to spend more on assistants

The Arizona Board of Regents has approved a new five-year contract for Arizona football coach Jedd Fisch, while the athletic department has allocated extra money for the Wildcats' assistant coaches.

Fisch's five-year package is worth $16.3 million: $15.9 million plus bonuses in compensation plus a $400,000 retention bonus that will kick in if Fisch is still the coach by the end of November 2024. The athletic department has also promised "a proactive commitment of additional financial resources for the coaching staff," according to a news release issued Tuesday afternoon. The added money will likely be used for extensions and bonuses for Arizona's existing staffers.

Fisch stands to earn $2.85 million in the 2023 season — $2.35 million in base pay and $500,000 for additional duties. Under the terms of the new deal, Fisch will receive $3 million total in ’24, $3.2 million in ’25, $3.25 million in ’26 and $3.6 million in his final year under contract.

Fisch said he and his family are "extremely grateful to the Arizona Board of Regents, President (Robert C.) Robbins, (athletic director) Dave Heeke and the entire University community for their commitment to what we are building as a football program."

Fisch went 5-7 in 2022, notching a season-opening victory over San Diego State and Pac-12 wins over Arizona State and UCLA. The improvement came one year after the UA posted a 1-11 record in Fisch's first season.

In asking the Regents to approve the extension, the UA cited the Wildcats’ academic success, on-field improvement and Fisch’s talent when it comes to recruiting and navigating the NCAA Transfer Portal. It noted that fan engagement is up as a result. The UA averaged 44,209 fans per game in 2022, the UA said, an increase of nearly 10,000 fans per game since 2021. The UA had 16,467 season ticket holders in 2022, up from 14,539 the year before.

A longtime college and NFL assistant, Fisch inherited a program that had fallen into disrepair under former coach Kevin Sumlin. Fisch's coaching staff, which includes passing game coordinator Jimmie Dougherty, offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll, defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen and former Wildcats Chuck Cecil and Ricky Hunley, among others, have helped turn the Wildcats' fortunes in recruiting. The UA signed wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, the highest-rated recruit in program history, and surrounded him with a group of newcomers that are among the best in recent program history.

"These new contractual terms will allow my staff and I to continue elevating all aspects of Arizona Football as we recruit and develop the next generation of Wildcats," Fisch said. "I would like to thank all our student-athletes, coaches and staff who have played key roles in getting our program to where it is today. I am also grateful to our community and Wildcat Nation for supporting our football program, and I can't wait to see Arizona Stadium filled with red and blue in the future. Bear Down and Go Cats!"

Robbins said Fisch "has brought a new level of energy and excitement to Arizona Football, for our student-athletes and for our fans. With a top-20 recruitment class this past year, an outstanding season, and the kind of integrity and dedication we value at the University of Arizona, he has earned this vote of confidence. His care for our student-athletes and his commitment to their success is second to none, and I am excited for the bright future he is building for this program."

Said Heeke: "Jedd's leadership and vision have elevated our football program in every facet during his first two seasons. Jedd and his staff have built a foundation of excellence that is rooted in the mission and values of the University of Arizona. There is incredible excitement around Arizona Football throughout Southern Arizona, the state of Arizona and across the nation, which is a credit to Jedd's commitment to building Arizona Football the right way."

WR Simpson enters transfer portal

Arizona's wide receiver room continues to shrink, after sophomore Anthony Simpson entered the transfer portal on Tuesday.

Simpson is the third UA receiver to enter the transfer portal, along with Pac-12 leading receiver Dorian Singer and Tucson native Jamarye Joiner.

The 5-foot-11-inch, 205-pound Pawling, New York native was a late and under-the-radar addition to the Wildcats' 2021 recruiting class. Simpson was recruited as a two-way player, but committed to wide receiver upon arriving to the UA.

In Simpson's two seasons at Arizona, he primarily played special teams as a kick returner. After an impressive offseason workout regimen and preseason training camp, Simpson earned the coveted No. 1 jersey for the 2022 season. In 11 games this season, Simpson had 342 yards on 18 kickoff return attempts. On offense, Simpson had four catches for 56 yards, including a 51-yard reception against Utah.

Simpson was expected to compete for one of Arizona's three starting receiver positions, with Singer entering the portal, and starting alongside star returners Jacob Cowing and McMillan.

Days before entering the portal, Simpson tweeted, "I came to Arizona to help make a difference in the program. I work so hard, so that my brothers can trust me anytime we step on the field for battle. I'm a relentless competitor, Tucson, let me help. #Free1"