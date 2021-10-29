After designing instruments for satellites, Arizona’s Kyle Ostendorp is sending punts into orbit

The odds of becoming an NFL punter aren’t quite as steep, but it’s a pretty exclusive club. There are only 32 in the world at any given time.

Ostendorp is giving it his best shot. He doesn’t like to lose, whether it’s academics or athletics.

“I just like doing the best I can,” he said. “I get frustrated if I don't. I’m a competitive person. If there's a highest grade on the test and I didn't get it, I’m kind of like, ‘Damn.’

“I'm not gonna beat myself up over it. But I do try really hard to be perfect in school and in football.”

Ostendorp conceded that his freshman year was a “struggle.” He averaged just 39.7 yards per punt and couldn’t keep a firm grasp on the job.

Then, just before the shortened 2020 season was set to begin, Ostendorp rolled his right ankle. Freshman Tyler Loop handled the punting duties. Ostendorp didn’t appear in a game.

Once he got healthy, Ostendorp went to work to improve his strength, technique and consistency. It’s paying off. The NFL might not be as out of reach as an orbiting satellite. But even if he were to make it, Ostendorp knows football “is not forever.”

“I want to stay in school, get my degree, continue to get as much education as I can, keep preparing and improving to see how the NFL would go and then obviously try that out,” he said. “And if not, I have a great backup plan.”

