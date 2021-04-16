Arizona coach Jedd Fisch stresses accountability, on and off field, as Wildcats work through spring

Arizona Wildcats defensive end JB Brown has been a consistent force during spring practice, regularly penetrating the backfield or wrecking running plays. He’s among the players who have earned “Desert Dude” status from defensive coordinator Don Brown.

Early on in camp, for a brief moment, JB Brown let his emotions get the better of him. The defense wasn’t supposed to tackle during a drill, but Brown took a running back to the ground. He was admonished for it and snapped back at UA coach Jedd Fisch, who ordered him off the practice field.

What happened next speaks to what Fisch is trying to accomplish at Arizona beyond the win-loss column.

After the period ended, Fisch talked with Brown for a couple of minutes. From afar, Fisch seemed calm yet resolute. Brown listened and nodded. He returned to drills and hasn’t been involved in a similar incident since.

“Each situation’s a little bit different,” Fisch said Thursday. “I went over (this) the other day in our team meeting: You throw a punch and you’re off the practice field, because if you throw a punch in a game, you’re off the game field. You chirp in practice, maybe you get a penalty, maybe you get taken out.