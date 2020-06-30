Arizona football voluntary workouts to continue amid ‘pause’ in reentry plan

A handful of veteran football players expressed concerns about their safety through social media Tuesday. In response to a story in which UA President Robert C. Robbins said he wouldn’t open campus at this time because of “exponential growth in the number of cases here,” cornerback Malik Hausman tweeted: “So why (are) me and my team on campus then?”

Hausman, who’s from Las Vegas, said his mother was coming to pick him up. He subsequently tweeted: “I never said that I was scared of COVID-19, and I never said that my school wasn’t taking the right precautions to the situation. In my opinion, my school is doing everything the best way possible to avoid being affected by COVID-19.”

Tweeted senior linebacker Kylan Wilborn: “College athletes need to speak up now more than ever! If you feel that you are being put at unnecessary risks by your institution, it’s your job to speak up on it. IT’S YOUR HEALTH!”

Heeke reiterated that workouts are strictly voluntary.

“Anyone who might feel uncomfortable, unsafe or concerned (is) free to go back to their homes or to change the environment that they’re in,” Heeke said.

He added that he was unaware of any student-athletes who had elected to stop working out.