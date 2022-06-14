Arizona lands former Auburn, Florida State running back D.J. Williams

The Arizona Wildcats have added another member to an already-crowded running back room, picking up a commitment from Florida State graduate transfer D.J. Williams.

Williams announced his commitment via his Twitter page Tuesday afternoon.

This will be the third stop for the 5-foot-10, 205-pound back out of Lake Placid, Florida. Williams was originally a four-star recruit and the No. 16 running back in the 2019 class.

He committed to Auburn and spent two seasons with the Tigers, rushing for 599 yards on 122 carries and scoring five touchdowns in 19 games. He also had 72 receiving yards on 12 catches. Williams ran for a career-high 130 yards against No. 2 LSU during the 2019 season.

Williams transferred to FSU for the 2021 season, but was used sparingly. He appeared in six games, carrying the ball 10 times for 47 yards and a touchdown.

At Arizona, Williams will compete for carries — the Wildcats already have several viable options in the backfield. UA's current running back room includes four returners from the 2021 team: Michael Wiley, Drake Anderson, Stevie Rocker Jr. and Jalen John. The Cats also added freshmen Jonah Coleman and Rayshon "Speedy" Luke as part of the 2022 signing class.

