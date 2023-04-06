Arizona finished its 11th practice of spring ball on Thursday. Here are notes and takeaways from Thursday's condensed, 14-period session at Dick Tomey Practice Fields.

* Quarterback Jayden de Laura threw two touchdown passes to receiver Jacob Cowing; the first one was a 45-yard deep throw down the middle in the end zone, and the second score was a 60-yard dime at the 5-yard line with Cowing making an acrobatic grab. De Laura's first touchdown pass on Thursday was a 40-yarder to Tetairoa McMillan.

* Sophomore linebacker Jacob Manu, who missed the last two practices with a hand injury, returned with a club wrap on his right hand.

* Starting running back Michael Wiley and DJ Williams remain sidelined with unspecified injuries. Wiley and Williams were dressed in shorts and t-shirts on the sidelines.

* Redshirt senior Nazar Bombata, who converted from running back to linebacker at the start of spring, is now back to playing running back.