In overcast and gusty conditions, the Arizona Wildcats held their fourth spring ball practice on Tuesday. Here are notes and takeaways from the first practice of Week 2 at the Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center and Dick Tomey Practice Fields.

* During Arizona's team segment, Washington transfer linebacker Daniel Heimuli started alongside Jacob Manu. Heimuli recorded a tackle for loss, stuffing running back DJ Williams at the line of scrimmage. Last week, freshman Kamuela Ka'aihue started beside Manu over Oregon transfer Justin Flowe.

* Ka'aihue recovered a fumble on the goal line in the same period.

* The starting defensive line for Arizona's team segment included Russell "Deuce" Davis, Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei, UCLA transfer Tyler Manoa and Isaiah Ward.

* Junior-college transfer and Alabama native Charles Yates Jr. started at cornerback opposite of Ephesians Prysock. Yates, who replaced senior Isaiah Rutherford, started with Prysock, nickelback Treydan Stukes and safeties Gunner Maldonado and DJ Warnell.

* Second-year running back Rayshon "Speedy" Luke, who rushed for 105 yards in his first season as a Wildcat, took a three-yard dump-off pass 25 yards for a touchdown.

* Sophomore receiver Tetairoa "T-Mac" McMillan had an impressive 10-yard high-point catch over the 6-4 Prysock. McMillan hauled in an over-the-shoulder 25-yard touchdown pass in the back of the end zone near the end of practice.

* Arizona 2023 offensive line signee Raymond Pulido, who flipped from Alabama, attended practice on Tuesday. Pulido is listed at 6-6, 345 pounds. He looks the part of a legitimate Power 5 offensive lineman.

* Arizona star left tackle Jordan Morgan continued his rehab for the season-ending knee injury he suffered against UCLA. In shorts, t-shirt and cleats, Morgan did high-knees and resistance knee workouts.