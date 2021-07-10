Arizona Wildcats commit Noah Fifita named top-10 QB by MaxPreps for 2021

If MaxPreps.com has anything to say about it, Arizona Wildcats commit Noah Fifita is a top-10 high school quarterback heading into the 2021 season.

Earlier this week, MaxPreps listed Fifita, a senior at Servite High School in Anaheim, California, at No. 8 overall behind Quinn Ewers, Cade Klubnik, Gunner Stockton, Arch Manning, Malachi Nelson, Walker Howard and Conner Harrell. Fifita was ranked higher than Texas commit Maalik Murphy and Alabama commit Ty Simpson.

Quinn Ewers, Cade Klubnik lead list of top 10 quarterbacks entering 2021 season. 🎯✍️: https://t.co/2tOuyZFRai pic.twitter.com/lduNJQYFDC — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) July 9, 2021

The 5-foot-10-inch, 170-pound Fifita, rated a three-star prospect, has thrown for 4,299 yards, 49 touchdowns and six interceptions with a 63.4 completion percentage in three seasons at Servite.

Fifita, who emulates his skillset after Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson, told the Star in June following his visit to the UA that he's looking to improve his feet and rushing skills to complement his throwing accuracy.