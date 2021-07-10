 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats commit Noah Fifita named top-10 QB by MaxPreps for 2021

Noah Fifita

Quarterback Noah Fifita #1 of Servite run for a touchdown against Damien in the first half of a prep football game at Damien High School in La Verne on Friday, March 12, 2021. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News/ SCNG)

 Keith Birmingham / Pasadena Star-News / SCNG

If MaxPreps.com has anything to say about it, Arizona Wildcats commit Noah Fifita is a top-10 high school quarterback heading into the 2021 season. 

Earlier this week, MaxPreps listed Fifita, a senior at Servite High School in Anaheim, California, at No. 8 overall behind Quinn Ewers, Cade Klubnik, Gunner Stockton, Arch Manning, Malachi Nelson, Walker Howard and Conner Harrell. Fifita was ranked higher than Texas commit Maalik Murphy and Alabama commit Ty Simpson. 

The 5-foot-10-inch, 170-pound Fifita, rated a three-star prospect, has thrown for 4,299 yards, 49 touchdowns and six interceptions with a 63.4 completion percentage in three seasons at Servite.

Fifita, who emulates his skillset after Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson, told the Star in June following his visit to the UA that he's looking to improve his feet and rushing skills to complement his throwing accuracy. 

"I’m good in the pocket and good at creating plays with chaos, but I want to actually take the top off this year and have some 50-yard rushes for touchdowns," Fifita said. "I don’t think I’ve ever been able to do that, so if we want to beat Mater Dei and St. John Bosco this year, I’m going to have that ability.”

The Wildcats are also targeting Fifita's highly-touted Servite teammates, four-star tight end Keyan Burnett, who recently decommitted from USC, and four-star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. 

"I’m working on ‘T-Mac’ and Keyan," Fifita said, "Obviously, they’re big-time recruits that go to the same high school as me, and I’ve been playing with them since the eighth grade, so those are two must-haves that we gotta go get right now."

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

