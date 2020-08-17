You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona Wildcats lose 2021 recruit as 3-star athlete Cole Batson decommits
editor's pick

Arizona Wildcats lose 2021 recruit as 3-star athlete Cole Batson decommits

UA Arizona Wildcats football recruiting logo USE ME

After quickly assembling the bulk of their 2021 recruiting class over the past three months, the Arizona Wildcats have lost one of its members.

Three-star athlete Cole Batson of San Clemente, California, announced Monday that he has de-committed from the UA. Batson’s change of heart drops Arizona’s commitment pool from 21 to 20.

Batson, projected to play outside linebacker or safety, committed to Arizona on June 14. His current offer list includes Air Force, Boston College, Maryland, Navy, San Diego State and Washington State.

This recruiting cycle, conducted amid the coronavirus pandemic, could bring a record number of decommitments across the nation. In-person recruiting hasn’t been allowed since early March, and most players weren’t able to participate in camps to showcase their skills. Many prospects won’t be able to play this fall because of the pandemic, and some already have announced they’re sitting out and planning to enroll in college in January.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Arizona AD Dave Heeke on Pac-12 postponements, UA's economic fallout

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News