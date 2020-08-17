Arizona Wildcats lose 2021 recruit as 3-star athlete Cole Batson decommits

After quickly assembling the bulk of their 2021 recruiting class over the past three months, the Arizona Wildcats have lost one of its members.
Three-star athlete Cole Batson of San Clemente, California, announced Monday that he has de-committed from the UA. Batson’s change of heart drops Arizona’s commitment pool from 21 to 20.
I want to thank the Wildcat family for the opportunity they have given me. With that being said, I am decommitting from the University of Arizona...— Cole Batson (@ColeBatson1) August 17, 2020
Batson, projected to play outside linebacker or safety, committed to Arizona on June 14. His current offer list includes Air Force, Boston College, Maryland, Navy, San Diego State and Washington State.
This recruiting cycle, conducted amid the coronavirus pandemic, could bring a record number of decommitments across the nation. In-person recruiting hasn’t been allowed since early March, and most players weren’t able to participate in camps to showcase their skills. Many prospects won’t be able to play this fall because of the pandemic, and some already have announced they’re sitting out and planning to enroll in college in January.
