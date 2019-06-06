Arizona is getting a head start in the recruitment of Tucson native and Salpointe Catholic sophomore quarterback Treyson Bourguet. On Thursday, the Wildcats offered Bourguet his first Division-I scholarship.
Blessed To Receive My First D1 Offer From The University Of Arizona 🐻⬇️ @NzoneFootball pic.twitter.com/BJAeXGb3Ew— Treyson Bourguet (@treysonbourguet) June 7, 2019
The 6-foot-2, 187-pound Bourguet and his brother, Coben, transferred to Salpointe Catholic from Marana High School following the 2018 season. The oldest Bourguet, Trenton, will play for ASU as a preferred walk-on in the fall. Treyson now becomes the fifth Salpointe Catholic from the 2019 roster to receive an offer from the UA, joining Bijan Robinson, Lathan Ransom, Bruno Fina and Jonah Miller.
"Getting this offer this early means a lot," he said. "I've grown up always cheering for Arizona and I live like 15 minutes away so it was shocking and I'm grateful they were my first offer. ... I grew up loving the U of A. I used to think I was their No. 1 fan."
Bourguet attended the University of Texas football camp earlier this week, which brought in college coaches from around the country, and the UA coaching staff scouted the sophomore during throwing drills.
"They came up to me a couple times during the camp and let me know I was doing good," Bourguet said.
Then Arizona offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone called Bourguet's father Thursday evening to break the news.
"(My dad) put it on speaker and (Mazzone) made sure I could hear him to let me know that he wanted to jump on the boat first and offer me a full-ride scholarship."
Bourguet led Tucson Turf Elite to the 2019 Pylon 7-on-7 national championship in Atlanta in May and appeared in three games as a freshman at Marana in 2018.
Bourguet isn't the first quarterback for Arizona in the 2022 recruiting class. UA offered Colorado quarterback Nicco Marchiol, who's the younger brother of Santino, the linebacker dismissed from Arizona last summer.
Arizona also offered 2021 Canyon del Oro High School running back Stevie Rocker last weekend.
Here are highlights of Bourguet from his freshman season at Marana.