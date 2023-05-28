Arizona added an extra veteran to its defensive secondary on Sunday, when the Wildcats landed a commitment from cornerback Dylan Wyatt, a sixth-year transfer from Cal Poly.

Wyatt announced his pledge to the UA on his Twitter account Sunday afternoon.

The 6-1, 185-pound Oakland, California native prepped at Saint Mary's High School, then signed to Illinois to play for head coach coach Lovie Smith. Wyatt was a special teams contributor for the Fighting Illini as a true freshman and played in 10 games, but then missed the following two seasons to knee injuries.

In spring of 2019, Wyatt underwent knee surgery and transferred to Cal Poly. In Cal Poly's 2021 and '22 seasons, Wyatt combined for 23 tackles, 11 pass breakups, one interception and one forced fumble.

Wyatt joins a cornerback group that currently has Ephesians Prysock, Tacario Davis, Treydan Stukes, Isaiah Rutherford, Charles Yates Jr. and Jai-Ayviauynn Celestine, among others.