Arizona Wildcats to open 2020 football season at Utah, play 3 of first 4 on road

The belated, abbreviated Pac-12 schedule is out, and the Arizona Wildcats have a tough road ahead.

Arizona will open the season on Nov. 7 at Utah, which won the South Division last year. After that, the UA hosts USC, which is the South favorite this year.

The Wildcats’ crossover game is among the most difficult in the league: at Washington on Nov. 21. Arizona plays three road games among its first four, with a trip to UCLA on tap the next week.

The final two known games on the UA schedule are at home vs. Colorado on Dec. 5 and vs. Arizona State on Friday, Dec. 11.

The second cross-division game is still to be determined and will take place the weekend of Dec. 18-19.

As had been rumored, the Pac-12 will be part of Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” right out of the gate – except the local kickoff time will be 9 a.m. That’s when ASU will face USC at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 7.

