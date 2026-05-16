If the ACC implodes, the situation changes.

We see little chance of Notre Dame joining any conference other than the Big Ten. Everything about the school fits with the Big Ten, including the huge alumni base in Chicago, far more than with the SEC.

At the same time, it's extremely difficult to envision the Big Ten allowing Notre Dame to park its Olympic sports in the conference and remain Independent in football. It would be all-or-nothing, and the Irish would take the offer.

But an odd number of schools doesn't work, especially for basketball. So the Big Ten would want at least one more new member.

That's when a major wave of realignment enters the chat, with the Big Ten offering membership to not only the Irish but at least one and perhaps three ACC schools. North Carolina would be atop the list, in our view, with one of the Florida schools and Georgia Tech under consideration, as well.

The SEC would respond with expansion of its own, leading to a crumbling of the Power Conference structure as we know it.

But there's another option: Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and USC — just to name four — decide they no longer care to subsidize the lesser brands in the Big Ten and work with the Irish, plus a handful of schools in the SEC, to create the long-theorized super league.