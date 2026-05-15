(Note: The 2026 season marks the beginning of a new TV contract for the College Football Playoff, with ESPN reportedly paying $1.3 billion annually. Each school in the new Pac-12 is expected to receive $1.8 million, plus whatever is earned through participation in the event.)

– The media rights arrangement with The CW (11 games) and Fox (two) produced $3 million. That figure should increase next year, to more than $50 million annually, with the start of the new contract cycle.

– Pac-12 Enterprises produced $4.4 million in revenue in its first year operating as a business-to-business entity, according to the conference.

In addition to producing events for Washington State and Oregon State, the conference's wholly-owned unit handled production for The CW's college football coverage and various other events, including a Golden State Warriors exhibition game.

– The Pac-12 spent $31.6 million on what it described as special projects (e.g., setting up the new conference) and reported $133.2 million in operating expenses.

– The conference paid $10.5 million to the Mountain West for a one-year scheduling agreement that became the source of an ongoing lawsuit over the so-called "poaching penalty" included in the deal.

– Commissioner Teresa Gould, who took charge in March 2024 after serving as deputy commissioner, was paid $1.5 million in salary. (Compensation figures are reported on a calendar-year basis.)

– Former commissioner George Kliavkoff took home $6.1 million, of which $5 million was listed as severance. He parted ways with the conference at the end of February 2024.