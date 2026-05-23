Based on the feedback received, I suspect it was fairly lopsided — to the point that it's worth wondering whether the terms were available to the Mountain West much earlier in the process, and the conference decided to plow forward, thus racking up millions in needless legal fees.

From our standpoint, the key question is whether the amount will impact the stability of the Mountain West. It's probably too early to know. But those same sources believe UNLV will receive the initial $14.9 million promised in the conference's grant-of-rights and little, if anything beyond that.

Will the suboptimal outcome prompt the Rebels to seek admission into the Pac-12? That's unclear. The evidence suggests UNLV's administration prefers to remain in the Mountain West and use the big fish/little pond strategy as a means of eventually gaining admission to the Big 12.

And don't forget, the Pac-12 doesn't view UNLV as a must-have piece to its new structure. The Rebels themselves are less valuable to the Pac-12 than the Las Vegas market. But the geographic benefits aren't enough, in our view, for the schools to split the revenue pie into a 10th slice.

It's not like there's a provision in the Pac-12's media rights deals with CBS, The CW and USA Network that permits the Rebels to enter the league on a pro-rata basis — that the total revenue will increase by an amount that keeps the other nine members whole.

UNLV's financial impact on the collective would be extremely limited.

So let's conclude this section where it began, with a forecast: The Hotline would bet UNLV doesn't end up in the Pac-12 as a result of the settlement.