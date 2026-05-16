The one-time Alabama pledge opened up his recruitment earlier this spring, and Deion Sanders was set to get him onto campus this weekend for an official visit. The Buffs have the first shot.

Oregon: CB Hayden Stepp

Stepp’s teammate in the Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) secondary, Jett Washington, signed with the Ducks in 2026. They would love to make it consecutive years landing Nevada's No. 1 prospect. Oregon will welcome Stepp for an official visit in June.

Oregon State: LB Kawai Chamberlin

Chamberlin is from Eugene and a key in-state target. The Beavers are battling new Pac-12 peers Boise State and San Diego State, as well as Minnesota from the Big Ten, but they had an in-home visit this week and host his official version in June.

Stanford: CB Cristian Mbamarah

The Cardinal loves recruiting Colorado (see: McCaffrey, Christian), and they have a very real shot at the No. 1 player in the state (per Rivals) in the speedy Mbamarah, who has his official visit set for next month.

UCLA: LB Toa Satele

Amid a sensational two-week stretch of commitments, the Bruins hope the momentum continues. They have made a huge push for Satele, the No. 1 player in Hawaii. He attends Mililani High, the same school as former Bruin Darius Muasau, an all-Pac-12 linebacker now with the New York Giants.

USC: S Gavin Williams