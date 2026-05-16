The Hotline is delighted to provide college football fans with a regular dive into the recruiting process through the eyes and ears of Brandon Huffman, the Seattle-based national recruiting editor for 247Sports. He submitted the following report on May 15.
The recruiting cycle is ramping up. One week remains in the spring evaluation period, followed by a four-day dead period around Memorial Day, then the June camps — not to mention a massive amount of official visits.
As commitments roll in, each Pac-12 legacy school still has major targets on the board in the high school class of 2027.
Here are the key remaining targets on defense:
Arizona: Athlete Jai Jones
The two-way standout from Chandler had a teammate sign with the Wildcats in 2026, Hamisi Juma. But Arizona covets Jones because he can play receiver and cornerback and would help the in-state recruiting efforts.
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Arizona State: S Jaden Walk-Green
The four-star defensive back played for Corona Centennial, a California school that has been good to the Sun Devils. Walk-Green will take his official visit next month. Coach Kenny Dillingham has made him a major priority.
Cal: S Malakai Taufoou
From nearby Serra High School in San Mateo, the Polynesian Bowl selection has a top five that includes the Bears. But Cal is the only coaching staff with family ties. One of Taufoou's uncles played for Cal, and another is currently an assistant coach. That makes him even more of a priority.
Colorado: Edge Ba’Roc Willis
The one-time Alabama pledge opened up his recruitment earlier this spring, and Deion Sanders was set to get him onto campus this weekend for an official visit. The Buffs have the first shot.
Oregon: CB Hayden Stepp
Stepp’s teammate in the Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) secondary, Jett Washington, signed with the Ducks in 2026. They would love to make it consecutive years landing Nevada's No. 1 prospect. Oregon will welcome Stepp for an official visit in June.
Oregon State: LB Kawai Chamberlin
Chamberlin is from Eugene and a key in-state target. The Beavers are battling new Pac-12 peers Boise State and San Diego State, as well as Minnesota from the Big Ten, but they had an in-home visit this week and host his official version in June.
Stanford: CB Cristian Mbamarah
The Cardinal loves recruiting Colorado (see: McCaffrey, Christian), and they have a very real shot at the No. 1 player in the state (per Rivals) in the speedy Mbamarah, who has his official visit set for next month.
UCLA: LB Toa Satele
Amid a sensational two-week stretch of commitments, the Bruins hope the momentum continues. They have made a huge push for Satele, the No. 1 player in Hawaii. He attends Mililani High, the same school as former Bruin Darius Muasau, an all-Pac-12 linebacker now with the New York Giants.
USC: S Gavin Williams
USC is being very judicious with prospects in the class of 2027 and could end up with a smaller group of signees. But Williams, the La Verne, California, safety, is one of their few remaining, and uncommitted, targets. He's coming off the board this weekend.
Utah: DL Achilles Reyna
The Utes already hosted Reyna, a football newcomer, for his official visit. He teamed with another Big 12 signee, mega-prospect Tyran Stokes, to help Rainier Beach High in Seattle win a state basketball title. With Stokes headed to Kansas for the hardwood, the Utes want Reyna on the gridiron.
Washington: DL Tevita Nonu
The Huskies’ top in-state defensive target has, for months, been Nonu, who attends high school (O'Dea) less than 10 miles from Husky Stadium. He named a top five this week, and the Huskies made the cut. They want to be the last name standing.
Washington State: DL Kahlio Vaetoe
The Santa Rosa, California, defensive lineman will take his official visit to Pullman in early June. The Cougars are also recruiting his teammate, an offensive lineman, but Vaetoe would be a significant win for them on defense.
Contact Jon Wilner at wilnerhotline@bayareanewsgroup.com. On X (Twitter): @wilnerhotline