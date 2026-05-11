Last year: 12-2/8-1

Comment: We slotted the Cougars on top in our February forecast, and the gap has only widened in the past three months. No team has a better combination of quarterback (Bear Bachmeier), tailback (LJ Martin) and offensive line. Sure, there are questions at receiver, but championships are won with running games and physical fronts — and, we should add, with stout defenses. BYU has all three. Admittedly, the loss of defensive coordinator Jay Hill to Michigan will cut deep in Provo, but the situation would be exponentially worse if the Cougars didn’t have veterans on every level. (Returnee Isaiah Glasker and Cal transfer Cade Uluave will form the best linebacker tandem in the conference). Kalani Sitake’s most complete team will have the added benefit of playing all its toughest games (except for the Holy War) at home. (Previous: 1)

2. Houston

Last year: 10-3/6-3

Comment: Willie Fritz’s crew won’t catch anyone by surprise after the breakthrough season in 2025. Many of Houston’s pillars are back, starting with quarterback Conner Weigman. Notably, seven of the 19 players added through the transfer portal are linemen — the improved depth should help Houston hold up down the stretch. Another reason to like the Cougars: the schedule. They get Texas Tech early, when the quarterback situation in Lubbock could be unsettled and don’t play BYU or either of the Arizona schools. (Previous: 3)

3. Texas Tech

Last year: 12-2/8-1