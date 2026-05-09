There have been 15 tournaments since the First Four was created, meaning 60 teams have fallen into the First Four Out category.

According to Worlock, 22 were from outside the power conferences, with 12 leagues represented. The American and Mountain West had four each, followed by the Atlantic 10 with three. (We are counting the Big East, which includes Connecticut, Villanova and St. John's, as a power conference.)

That’s 37% of First Four Out teams over 15 tournaments. If that holds in the expansion era, three of the eight additional bids, on average, would be allocated to teams outside the ACC, Big 12, Big East, Big Ten and SEC.

However, realignment seemingly has changed the calculus. Our best guess: Two of the eight additional bids await the little guys.

For the rebuilt Pac-12, that could mean a third or fourth participant.

For the new editions of the WCC and Mountain West, that could mean a second or third.

But for all three conferences, an extra bid would result in more cash.

The NCAA has secured $131 million in new revenue for the next six years, ensuring that the eight additional games will carry the same unit value that currently exists (about $2 million per team over a six-year payout period).

The impact is best expressed with an example.

Let’s say San Diego State, one of the First Four Out teams in the 2026 tournament, makes an expanded tournament through the at-large pool and receives one of the last No. 11 seeds.