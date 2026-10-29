NCAA Rule 12.6, which was printed in the new NCAA Division I manual that came out in August, states: “The regular academic term (semester or quarter) of an academic year in which the individual enrolls in a collegiate institution (domestic or foreign; see Bylaw 14.02.4) in a minimum full-time program of studies and attends a class in that term while enrolled full time; or the beginning of the regular academic year immediately after the individual’s 19th birthday.”

“That's been our main argument, but then we found out more that the NCAA finally published the 2026-27 bylaws, which contain the new five-year rule,” Downton said. “They told us for the last two months that the five-year rule excludes the class of 2022.

“Well, now we have the text. And it doesn't. It explicitly says they can play. They're still within five years of graduating high school and going to college. They're still within five years of their 19th birthday. Under the rule, they can play.

“It's easy for the judge to look at the plain text and say, ‘There's no exclusion here, so, NCAA, you are breaching your contract if you don't let them play.’ ... All of these guys should be eligible now. The NCAA should drop these lawsuits and stop spending tens of millions of dollars to fight against their own bylaws that they passed.”

Arizona's upcoming opponent in Texas Tech has a five-for-five player, quarterback Thomas Castellanos, who was just given eligibility through a court ruling in Kentucky.

Castellanos is expected to play against the Wildcats on Saturday — and he transferred from Florida State, whereas Mahdi and Harris haven't entered the transfer portal.