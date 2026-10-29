Starting lineups, notable matchups and what to watch for when the No. 22-ranked Arizona Wildcats take on No. 13 Texas Tech in Lubbock on Halloween.
No. 22 Arizona (6-1) vs. No. 13 Texas Tech (6-1)
When: 9 a.m., Saturday
Where: Galaxy Stadium (Lubbock, Texas)
TV: ESPN
Radio: 1290-AM, 107.5-FM
Spread, over/under (via Action Network): Arizona +3.5, 54.5 points
Arizona Wildcats
2026 Record: 6-1 (3-1 Big 12)
WHEN ARIZONA IS ON OFFENSE (PROJECTED):
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[Pos. | No. | Name | Ht. | Wt. | Yr.]
WR | 18 | Brandon Phelps | 6-3 | 207 | Jr.
LT | 73 | Matthew Lado | 6-6 | 320 | Jr.
LG | 59 | Rhino Tapa’atoutai | 6-5 | 320 | Sr.
C | 58 | Zach Henning | 6-4 | 310 | Sr.
RG | 63 | Alexander Doost | 6-7 | 335 | Sr.
RT | 71 | Tristan Bounds | 6-8 | 320 | 6th
TE | 87 | Tyler Powell | 6-7 | 245 | 5th
WR | 20 | Caleb Smith | 5-8 | 170 | Fr.
WR | 17 | Isaiah Mizell | 6-1 | 170 | So.
QB | 1 | Noah Fifita | 5-10 | 190 | 5th
RB | 3 | Kedrick Reescano | 6-0 | 215 | Sr.
WHEN ARIZONA IS ON DEFENSE (PROJECTED):
[Pos. | No. | Name | Ht. | Wt. | Yr.]
DL | 3 | Tre Smith | 6-5 | 265 | 6th
DL | 95 | Leroy Palu | 6-3 | 295 | Sr.
DL | 99 | Mays Pese | 6-3 | 290 | So.
LB | 7 | Chase Kennedy | 6-3 | 235 | 5th
LB | 6 | Taye Brown | 6-2 | 230 | Sr.
LB | 48 | Cooper Blomstrom | 6-2 | 245 | Sr.
NB | 15 | Malcolm Hartzog Jr. | 5-8 | 190 | 5th
CB | 12 | Dwight Bootle | 5-9 | 175 | Sr.
CB | 9 | Tyrese Boss | 5-11 | 185 | Jr.
BS | 23 | Lee Molette III | 6-1 | 195 | 5th
FS | 13 | Cam Chapa | 5-11 | 195 | Jr.
UA 2026 SCHEDULE
September
5 | NORTHERN ARIZONA | W, 35-7
12 | at No. 15 BYU | L, 28-17
19 | NORTHERN ILLINOIS | W, 42-17
26 | at Washington State | W, 34-24
October
3 | CINCINNATI | W, 34-7
10 | at West Virginia | W, 52-31
24 | IOWA STATE | W, 39-3
31 | at No. 13 Texas Tech | 9 a.m., ESPN
November
6 | TCU* | ESPN | 8:15 p.m.
14 | No. 6 UTAH
21 | at Kansas State
28 | ARIZONA STATE
Home games in Bold; *=Friday game
UA 2026 STATS
PASSING
[Name | Comp-Att-INT | Yards | TDs | Long]
Fifita | 167-225-4 | 2,064 | 18 | 72
Anderson | 10-15-2 | 112 | 0 | 32
RUSHING
[Name | Carries | Yards | TDs | YPC | YPG]
Reescano | 80 | 303 | 5 | 3.8 | 43.3
Roberts | 34 | 251 | 2 | 7.4 | 41.8
Craig | 33 | 237 | 2 | 7.2 | 33.9
Fifita | 47 | 122 | 3 | 2.6 | 17.4
RECEIVING
[Name | Rec. | Yards | TDs | YPC | YPG]
Mizell | 27 | 493 | 5 | 18.3 | 70.4
Spivey | 22 | 314 | 4 | 14.3 | 62.8
Phelps | 17 | 259 | 3 | 15.2 | 37
Richardson | 16 | 187 | 0 | 11.7 | 62.3
Hunter | 13 | 155 | 1 | 11.9 | 31
DEFENSE
[Name | Tackles | Sacks | INTs | FR | FF]
Brown | 42 | 0.5 | 0 | 1 | 0
Blomstrom | 33 | 1.5 | 0 | 0 | 1
Chapa | 31 | 0 | 1 | 0 | 0
Olson | 30 | 0 | 1 | 0 | 0
Molette | 29 | 0 | 0 | 1 | 0
Texas Tech Red Raiders
2026 record: 6-1 (3-1 Big 12)
WHEN TTU IS ON OFFENSE (PROJECTED):
[Pos. | No. | Name | Ht. | Wt. | Yr.]
WR | 2 | Kenny Johnson | 6-1 | 200 | Sr.
TE | 7 | Terrance Carter | 6-2 | 245 | 5th
LT | 79 | Howard Simpson | 6-8 | 330 | 5th
LG | 52 | Cash Cleveland | 6-2 | 300 | Jr.
C | 72 | Sheridan Wilson | 6-5 | 300 | 5th
RG | 54 | Jordan Church | 6-4 | 320 | Sr.
RT | 70 | Jacob Ponton | 6-8 | 315 | Jr.
WR | 3 | Coy Eakin | 6-2 | 205 | R-Sr.
WR | 1 | Micah Hudson | 6-0 | 205 | Jr.
QB | 15 | Will Hammond | 6-2 | 210 | Jr.
RB | 20 | J'Koby Williams | 5-10 | 185 | Jr.
WHEN TTU IS ON DEFENSE (PROJECTED):
[Pos. | No. | Name | Ht. | Wt. | Yr.]
DE | 2 | Trey White | 6-2 | 250 | 5th
DT | 10 | A.J. Holmes | 6-3 | 300 | 5th
DT | 98 | Mateen Ibirogba | 6-4 | 300 | 5th
DE | 20 | Adam Trick | 6-4 | 250 | 5th
WLB | 15 | Austin Romaine | 6-2 | 240 | Sr.
MLB | 13 | Ben Roberts | 6-3 | 245 | 5th
NB | 6 | John Curry | 6-2 | 235 | Sr.
CB | 4 | David Martin | 6-2 | 235 | Sr.
SS | 3 | Peyton Morgan | 6-0 | 185 | Jr.
FS | 7 | Brenden Jordan | 6-0 | 205 | Sr.
CB | 14 | Brice Pollock | 6-0 | 195 | Sr.
TTU 2026 SCHEDULE
September
5 | ABILENE CHRISTIAN | W, 33-10
12 | at Oregon State | W, 35-24
18 | No. 22 HOUSTON* | W, 28-26
26 | SAM HOUSTON | W, 49-14
October
3 | at Colorado | W, 29-7
17 | ARIZONA STATE | W, 53-25
24 | at Cincinnati | L, 37-24
31 | No. 22 Arizona | 9 a.m., ESPN
November
7 | WEST VIRGINIA
14 | at No. 24 Oklahoma State
21 | at Baylor
26 | TCU^
Home games in Bold; *= Friday game; ^=Thursday game
TTU 2026 STATS
PASSING
[Name | Comp-Att-INT | Yards | TDs | Long]
Hammond | 139-205-6 | 1,561 | 6 | 64
Castellanos | 3-5-1 | 45 | 2 | 27
RUSHING
[Name | Carries | Yards | TDs | YPC | YPG]
Williams | 86 | 619 | 5 | 7.2 | 88.4
Joyner | 55 | 244 | 3 | 4.4 | 34.9
Dickey | 57 | 242 | 4 | 4.2 | 48.4
Hammond | 40 | 110 | 2 | 2.8 | 15.7
RECEIVING
[Name | Rec. | Yards | TDs | YPC | YPG]
Johnson | 31 | 499 | 1 | 16.1 | 71.3
Eakin | 23 | 263 | 3 | 11.4 | 37.6
Williams | 24 | 155 | 0 | 6.5 | 22.1
Carter | 17 | 151 | 1 | 8.9 | 30.2
Hudson | 12 | 124 | 0 | 10.3 | 17.7
DEFENSE
[Name | Tackles | Sacks | INTs | FR | FF]
Romaine | 52 | 1 | 2 | 0 | 0
Roberts | 50 | 1 | 1 | 0 | 2
Esquerra | 39 | 0 | 1 | 0 | 0
Curry | 35 | 0 | 3 | 0 | 0
Morgan | 26 | 0 | 2 | 0 | 0
Head to Head
58 Zach Henning vs. 13 Ben Roberts
In his first season at Arizona after transferring from Washington, Henning is tied for the second-best pass-blocking grade (87.3) in the Big 12. Henning and UA guards Rhino Tapa'atoutai and Alexander Doost will have their hands full against Texas Tech defensive tackles A.J. Holmes Jr. and Mateen Ibirogba, who have a combined 58 quarterback pressures this season.
The fifth-year linebacker and team captain has the second-most tackles for the Red Raiders this season after playing alongside Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Jacob Rodriguez last season. After leading Texas Tech to the College Football Playoff, the Big 12 championship Most Outstanding Player has two forced fumbles and a pick-six.
19 Michael Salgado-Medina vs. 48 Stone Harrington
Salgado-Medina is 14 of 27 on field goals between 30-49 yards — 4 for 6 on field goals longer than 50 yards since 2025. Salgado-Medina is 11 for 21 (52%) in kicking field goals on the road since last season. Since the Cincinnati game last November, Salgado-Medina is 10 for 18 on the road. Salgado-Medina is 7 for 11 (63.6%) on field goals, which is tied for ninth in the conference.
Harrington was a first-team All-Big 12 kicker and Associated Press All-Big 12 selection last season — and a Lou Groza Award semifinalist. Harrington is 37 for 47 (78.7%) as Texas Tech's starting kicker dating back to last season. Harrington has also made 68 of 70 PATs at Texas Tech. Harrington is 15 for 19 on field goals this season, which is second in the Big 12.
When Arizona has the ball …
Two major components could help Arizona win on Saturday: protecting quarterback Noah Fifita and not losing the turnover battle. Texas Tech has an opportunistic defense that is first in the Big 12 in interceptions (13), including a league-best five pick-sixes. Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita has thrown an interception in all three of UA's road games.
When Texas Tech has the ball …
The Red Raiders' initial option at quarterback didn't go according to plan. After Cincinnati transfer Brendan Sorsby was ruled ineligible in the wake of a gambling scandal, Will Hammond took over at starter and has just as many touchdowns as interceptions this season. TTU will be challenged against an Arizona defense that is first in red-zone percentage (66.7%).
College Football 27 prediction: Texas Tech 22, Arizona 14
The Wildcats had a 14-10 lead over Texas Tech, but were held scoreless in the second half and were limited to minus-2 rushing yards. On a potential game-tying drive late in the fourth quarter, Fifita was hit on a rollout, causing the ball to pop up and get intercepted. Fifita threw two interceptions in the second half. Harrington made five field goals, including four in the second half.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports