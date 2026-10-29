Roberts | 50 | 1 | 1 | 0 | 2

Esquerra | 39 | 0 | 1 | 0 | 0

Curry | 35 | 0 | 3 | 0 | 0

Morgan | 26 | 0 | 2 | 0 | 0

Head to Head

58 Zach Henning vs. 13 Ben Roberts

In his first season at Arizona after transferring from Washington, Henning is tied for the second-best pass-blocking grade (87.3) in the Big 12. Henning and UA guards Rhino Tapa'atoutai and Alexander Doost will have their hands full against Texas Tech defensive tackles A.J. Holmes Jr. and Mateen Ibirogba, who have a combined 58 quarterback pressures this season.

The fifth-year linebacker and team captain has the second-most tackles for the Red Raiders this season after playing alongside Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Jacob Rodriguez last season. After leading Texas Tech to the College Football Playoff, the Big 12 championship Most Outstanding Player has two forced fumbles and a pick-six.

19 Michael Salgado-Medina vs. 48 Stone Harrington

Salgado-Medina is 14 of 27 on field goals between 30-49 yards — 4 for 6 on field goals longer than 50 yards since 2025. Salgado-Medina is 11 for 21 (52%) in kicking field goals on the road since last season. Since the Cincinnati game last November, Salgado-Medina is 10 for 18 on the road. Salgado-Medina is 7 for 11 (63.6%) on field goals, which is tied for ninth in the conference.