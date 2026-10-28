Becoming a head coach "is inevitable" for his son, Randy Doege said.

"It's going to happen," he added. "There's no timeline for that, but he's definitely heading that way. What has impressed me about him, as he moved from school to school, he has always bet on himself. (At Marshall), he bet on himself and won a conference championship.

"Something intrigued him about Arizona and he felt good about it and bet on himself. So far, it has worked out for him."

Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales said in July that Doege "is going to be a great head coach."

"His leaderships skills are unbelievable," Gonzales said. "The players love him and he's got them believing that he's got their best interest at heart, which he does. When you do that, they'll do anything for you. Seth will be able to do that with a whole football team and be successful. I can't wait to see and watch his career continue to grow."

'Stay true to our process'

Gonzales has been in a similar position as Doege this week.

When Gonzales was a defensive assistant at San Diego State, the Aztecs were 3-0 against New Mexico, Gonzales' alma mater and a program he eventually became the head coach of.

"Playing the place that you grew up loving and played for is one of the most difficult things to do as a coach," Gonzales said. "You want to beat their ass, I promise you that. Deep inside him, you gotta be able to keep that from being emotional, because you do stupid things when you're emotional.